TxDOT Project Updates for the Week of Aug. 29, 2022

Anderson County

Seal coat operations will be taking place at the following locations:

US 287 – FM 321 S 9.5 miles to SH 19/US 287 split

FM 645 – FM 321 S 5.8 miles to FM 3328

Anderson County construction projects updates:



US 79 Super 2 Project



Limits: From 0.5 mile northeast of Loop 256 to the Anderson/Cherokee County line

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $14.4 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2022

The contractor is scheduled to continue work on final cleanup. Project consists of widening for a Super 2, including sub-grade work, surface treatment, base and surface hot mix asphalt, widening structures, bridge rail, MBGF, signage and permanent striping.

SH 155 Overlay Project



Limits: From 0.14 Mi S of FM 19 (End of Curb and Gutter) to S of FM 315

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $14.6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2023

The contractor is scheduled to work on driveways and drainage structures on SH 155 in Anderson County. The speed limit is scheduled to be reduced to 60 mph throughout the project limits. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the project and expect lane closures and delays. It consists of OCST, PFC surface, shoulder texturing, edge treatment and pavement markings.

SH 175 Widening Project

Limits: From 0.4 miles SE of SH 155, SE to Cherokee County line

Contractor: Big Creek Construction, LTD

Cost: $55.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2023

The contractor is scheduled to work on drainage structures on US 175. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the project and expect lane closures and delays. Project consists of grading, subbase work, HMAC, drainage, structures, pavement markings and signing.

Cherokee County

Jacksonville and Rusk crews will be removing encroachments and repairing potholes in various locations throughout the county.

Also, striping operations will take place at the following locations:



FM 22 – US 69 E 4.3 miles to CR 1504

FM 2493 – US 69 E 5.0 miles to FM 177

US 175 – Neches River E 2.0 miles to FM 855

Cherokee County construction projects updates:



SH 204 Super-2 Widening Project



Limits: From US 79 in Jacksonville southeast to SH 110

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $13.7 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2021

No work is scheduled this week. The project adds passing lanes and incorporates safety upgrades.

US 84 Widening



Limits: From 0.43 mi east of SH 110 in Rusk, northeast to the Rusk County line in Reklaw

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $7.9 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2022

The contractor is scheduled to fill pavement edges and temporary seeding. Lane closures will be in place. Expect delays on this corridor when construction is in progress. The project will widen and resurface the roadway, along with adding safety upgrades.

FM 22 Safety Widening and Bridge Replacement Project



Limits: From CR 1512 west of Gallatin, east to SH 110

Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC

Cost: $5.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2022

The contractor is scheduled to begin paving the final surface. Lane closures are anticipated. The bridge is now open to traffic. The project will widen the existing roadway, replace three bridges and incorporate safety upgrades.

SH 21 Resurfacing Project



Limits: Houston County Line east to US 69 in Alto

Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp

Cost: $6.0 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2022

The contractor is scheduled to continue road work construction on driveway upgrades and structure extensions. No lane closures are expected. The project will consist of pavement resurfacing.

SH 135 Bridge Replacements



Limits: Mud Creek Bridge & Mud Creek Relief Bridge

Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

Cost: $4.2 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2022

The contractor has placed message boards to inform the public. The project will begin Sept. 6. All birds have finished nesting. The project consists of the replacement of the bridge at Mud Creek and Mud Creek Relief.

Gregg County

Longview maintenance will be clearing trees from the right-of-way on FM 1845 and FM 3053. Crews will also be cutting high edges on FM 2207, from FM 1252 to SH 135 N. Expect flaggers controlling traffic.

Gregg County construction projects updates:



SH 135 – Kilgore Traffic Circle



Limits: Traffic circle in Kilgore to Rusk County line

Contractor: East Texas Bridge

Anticipated Completion Date: March 2024

This project consists of completely rebuilding the traffic circle and full width of roadway to the Rusk County line. It will consist of removing existing concrete paving, reconstructing subgrade, constructing concrete paving, storm sewer installation, lighting, and striping. The traffic will be reduced to one lane in the southbound direction for the duration of the project. A detour will be set up for northbound traffic to follow SH 42. This will allow the contractor to build half of the roadway. Traffic will be switched to the newly constructed lanes later to allow completion of the other half of the highway. Expect delays.

SLP 281 Mill and Inlay



Limits: Jaycee Drive (FM 2205) to US 80

Contractor: Drewery Construction

Anticipated Completion Date: August 2022

The project consists of performing mill and inlay all lanes with hot mix in both directions, including the center turn lane. Work will be performed at night. There will be alternating lane closures. Expect delays. Estimated completion is August 2022.

Spur 63/McCann Road Bridge Project



Limits: From McCann Road, north to Glencrest Lane

Contractor: Leland Bradlee Construction

Anticipated Completion Date: September 2022

This project is part of the City of Longview Guthrie Creek Trail project. It will consist of building a bridge over Guthrie Creek to allow bicyclist and pedestrians to travel under Spur 63. The traffic will be reduced to two lanes, one northbound lane and one south bound lane to allow the contractor to build half of the bridge. Traffic will be switched later to allow completion of the bridge construction. Expect delays.

FM 2206/Harrison Road



Limits: Fisher Rd. to SH 42

Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

Cost: $14.15 million

Anticipated Completion Date: May 2023

This project consists of widening a two-lane road to four lanes with a center turn lane. This includes drainage structures, new bridge, flexible base, hot mix and pavement markings. Contractor will be extending culverts and constructing detours. There will be daytime lane closures. Expect delays.

FM 2206/Harrison Road



Limits: From Loop 281 to Fisher Rd.

Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

Cost: $15.16 million

Anticipated Completion Date: October 2023

This project consists of widening a two-lane road to four lanes with a center turn lane. This includes drainage structures, flexible base, curb and gutter, sidewalks, hot mix and pavement markings. Contractor will be extending culverts and constructing detours. There will be daytime lane closures. Expect delays.

Pentecost Rd. Bridge Replacement



Limits: US 259 Business to Stone Rd.

Contractor: South Texas Illumination

Cost: $638,000

Anticipated Completion Date: October 2022

The project consists of replacing the bridge structure on Big Head Creek. Pentecost Road will be closed to through traffic. Only local traffic will be allowed. Through traffic needs to select an alternate route.

Henderson County

Athens maintenance is scheduled to repair edges and patch potholes on various roads throughout the county. This will be a slow-moving operation using a TMA. Expect delays.

Henderson County construction projects updates:



SH 198 Bridge Project



Limits: At the Clear Creek Bridge a mile north of FM 3054 to 0.1 mile north of CR 2830

Contractor: Copasa Inc.

Cost: $30.4 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2024

The contractor is scheduled to work on the new northbound bridge and roadway elements. Motorists should be prepared for lane closures and delays. The speed limit has been reduced to 50 mph throughout the project. The project consists of the construction of replacing bridges, approaches, grading, structures, asphalt concrete pavement (ACP) base, ACP surface, retaining walls, curb & gutter, MBGF, and pavement markings.

BUS 175 Safety Improvement Project



Limits: From BUS 19 to Grass Median 1 Mi. west of SL 7

Contractor: Reynolds & Kay, LTD

Cost: $700,000

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2022

The contractor is scheduled to work on roadway elements. Motorists should be prepared for lane closures and delays. The project includes traffic signals, curb ramps and pavement markings.

Texas Parks & Wildlife Resurface Project



Limits: From Parking Areas into Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center

Contractor: Cornerstone Paving and Construction, LLC

Cost: $0.1 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2023

The contractor is scheduled to work on the final cleanup of the parking areas in the fishery and intersection with FM 2495 in Henderson County. The project consists of OCST and pavement markings.

Rusk County

Crews will be digging various ditches and cleaning culverts in various locations throughout the county. Expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic. A second crew will be performing edging on US 259. Expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic.

Also, striping operations will be taking place at these locations:



FM 348 – US 79 S 4.2 miles to the Panola County line

US 259 – US 84 S 4.9 miles to the Nacogdoches County line

Smith County

Tyler Maintenance will be performing ditch maintenance in various locations throughout the county. Expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic. A sweeper and herbicide unit will also be in various locations throughout the county.

Smith County construction projects updates:



Sidewalks at Various Locations in Smith County



Limits: SH 64 in Tyler (Entrada Lane to Parkdale Dr.); SH 110 in Troup (CR 2138 to FM 347); SH 135 in Troup (FM 13 to Tiger Drive)

Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

Cost: $3.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2022

The contractor is scheduled to complete punch list items. Lane closures are anticipated. The project consists of sidewalk construction along SH 64 west in Tyler, SH 110 west in Troup and SH 135 north in Troup.

FM 344, etc., Safety Improvements



Limits: FM 344 – From FM 756 east to SH 110; FM 768 – from Loop 456, S to FM 22

Contractor: A R Brothers Construction Services, Inc.

Cost: $1.8 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

No work is scheduled this week. The project consists of improving drainage, culvert work, and guardrail upgrades.

SH 155 Resurfacing Project



Limits: From Loop 323 in Tyler, southwest to the Anderson County line

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $17 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2022

The contractor is scheduled to continue seal coat. Anticipate lane closures while work is in progress. When in progress, hours will be from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday nights. Expect delays. The project will resurface the roadway, upgrade drainage structures, and repair bridge joints.

SH 64 Bridge Maintenance



Limits: Prairie Creek

Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC

Cost: $332,000

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2021

The contractor is scheduled to complete punch list items. Lane closures are anticipated. The project consists of bridge maintenance and repair.

Tyler State Park Bridge and Resurfacing Project



Limits: Park Maintenance Road in Tyler State Park SW to Cedar Point Camping Area Exit

Contractor: Encino Landscape

Cost: $2.4 Million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2022

No work is scheduled this week. The project consists of bridge and pavement resurfacing.

SH 110 & FM 346 Landscape Project



Limits: Various locations on SH 110 & FM 346

Contractor: Tight Line Construction, LLC

Cost: $157,495

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2022

No work is scheduled this week. The project consists of landscape development.

Whittle Street, CR 2110 and CR 289 Bridge Replacement Project



Limits: Whittle Street, CR 2110, CR 289

Contractor: THK Construction, LLC

Cost: $1.25 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2022

The contractor is scheduled to begin construction on Whittle Street at West Mud Creek Tributary. The road is closed to through traffic. The project replaces the existing bridge with a new structure.

The contractor is scheduled to continue construction on the CR 2110 bridge at Kickapoo Creek. The road is closed to through traffic. The project replaces the existing bridge with a new structure.



No work is scheduled this week on the CR 289 bridge at Prairie Creek. The road is open to traffic. The project replaces the existing bridge with a new structure. The contractor will complete one bridge at a time.



IH 20 Mill and Inlay



Limits: Van Zandt County Line to SH 110

Contractor: Texas Materials Group, INC.

Cost: $6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2022

No work is scheduled this week. When in progress, work will be done at night, Sundays from 9 PM to 5 AM and Monday-Thursday 8 PM to 5 AM. Expect delays on this corridor when construction is in progress. Project consists of an overlay with TBPFC surface, ACP surface, planing, shoulder texturing and pavement markings.

US 271 Rehab, Turn Lanes, and Pavement Overlay



Limits: From FM 16 going southwest to I-20

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $12.4 million

Anticipated Completion Date: October 2022

Crews will be paving shoulder level-up on the southbound inside lane and rehabbing southbound left-turn lane. Traffic control will consist of daily southbound inside lane closures managed by signs and channelizing devices. The project consists of paving, structures, MBGF, and pavement markings from I-20 north to the Gregg County line. The portion from I-20 to FM 16 also includes turn lanes and pavement rehabilitation.

IH 20 at Barber Road



Limits: Exit and entrance ramps to Barber Road

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road

Cost: $1.49 million

Anticipated Completion Date: September 2022

This project consists of widening on ramps and exit ramps, culverts, drainage upgrades, new metal beam guard fence and bridge rails on the Barber Road overpass, and asphalt overlay. No work this week on this project.

Safety Improvement Project (Van Zandt, Anderson, Smith and Henderson County)



Limits: FM 47, etc.

Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC.

Cost: $4.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2022

The contractor is scheduled to continue final cleanup on FM 850 in Smith County. Motorists should be prepared for lane closures and delays. The project includes grading, structure work, guard rail replacement and bridge rail upgrades.

Van Zandt County

Van Zandt County construction projects updates:

I-20 MBGF Improvements (Van Zandt, Smith, and Gregg counties)



Limits: SH 19 in Canton E to MLK Blvd. in Longview

Contractor: Sefbo Pipeline Bridge, Inc.

Cost: $3.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: August 2022

Crews will be addressing final punch list items. This project is to construct safety improvements consisting of upgrading metal beam guard fence and mow strip.

SH 19 Super Two Widening & Overlay (South of Canton)



Limits: SH 243 (Canton) S 13 miles to Henderson County line

Contractor: Big Creek Construction, LTD.

Cost: $12.1 million

Anticipated Completion Date: December 2023

Crews will be laying hot mix on the NB super two lane. Traffic control will consist of a daily northbound shoulder closure managed by flaggers and a pilot car. The project consists of Super 2 work including grading, base repair, treated subgrade, flex base, OCST, PFC surface, structures, signs and pavement markings.

SH 19 Super Two Widening & Overlay (North of US 80)



Limits: SH 243 (Canton) S 13 miles to Henderson County line

Contractor: Big Creek Construction, LTD.

Cost: $12.1 million

Anticipated Completion Date: December 2023

Crews will be extending drainage structures. Traffic control will consist of a northbound shoulder closure managed by channelizing devices. The project consists of Super 2 work including grading, base repair, treated subgrade, flex base, OCST, PFC surface, structures, signs and pavement markings.

CR 2918, etc. Bridge Replacements



Limits: CR 2918 @ Steve’s Crk & Steve’s Crk Relief; CR 2708 @ Caney Crk; CR 2319 @ Alligator Crk

Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

Cost: $1.25 million

Anticipated Completion Date: September 2022

Contractor will be addressing punch list items. All bridges are open to traffic and near final completion. Minimal impact to the traveling public is anticipated. The project consists of removing and replacing four bridges.

IH 20 Mill and Inlay



Limits: IH 20 frontage roads between Edgewood Drive and CR 2629 and the main lane EB between mile marker 533 and 534.

Contractor: Fireman Contracting

Cost: $1 million

Anticipated Completion Date: August 2022

The project consists of milling and inlaying hot mix on various frontage roads in the area. Estimated completion is August 2022.

Wood County

Maintenance crews are scheduled to perform hot mix overlay on SH 11 east of Winnsboro. Expect one lane closure with flaggers and a pilot vehicle controlling traffic. Delays are expected.

Wood County construction projects updates:

SH 37 Road Widening and PFC Overlay



Limits: Quitman City Limit S 5.34 mi to 1.45 mi N of SL 564 in Mineola

Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

Cost: $4.58 million

Anticipated Completion Date: January 2023

Crews will be paving shoulder level-up northbound and southbound. Traffic control will consist of daily shoulder closures managed by flaggers and a pilot car. The project consists of base repair, level-up, spray paver, permeable friction course surface, structures, bridge rail, metal beam guard fence, and pavement markings.

FM 2088, etc. MBGF Improvements in Wood County



Limits: 10 locations (FM 2088, FM 17, FM 514 FM 515, FM 2966)

Contractor: 3LW Civil, LLC

Cost: $2.1 million

Anticipated Completion Date: August 2023

Crews will be replacing MBGF on FM 514 and placing concrete mowstrip at four locations on FM 2966. They also will be placing mowstrip at three locations on FM 17. Traffic control will consist of daily lane closures managed with flaggers. The project is for bridge maintenance consisting of MBGF and bridge retrofit rail.

I-20 Total Maintenance Contract

