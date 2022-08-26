CareAvailability.com site expands to Georgia to search for Senior Housing and Care
The pandemic revealed the need to assist caregivers in finding openings for patients in real-time and in one place,”PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CareAvailability.com is proud to announce its expansion into Georgia, further expanding its real-time availability of senior housing and care options in the Southeast. CareAvailability is a comprehensive database in which senior housing and care providers can report and update their availability in real-time. This is a new industry standard, providing a user-friendly experience for families and caregivers to navigate all levels of care and find openings. The site first launched in Oregon during the COVID pandemic as an effort to help hospitals find care for patients needing to transition out of beds. The site’s reach has quickly expanded across the country, now serving the senior population of Georgia.
CareAvailability lists every provider in the state for free and allows them to report their availability up to the minute at their leisure. The site delivers a comprehensive list of all levels of senior care for families to search with no need to provide personal details, notably increasing Family and Patient Freedom of Choice like never before.
Senior advocates and health professionals rely on CareAvailability to develop lists of available care options to monitor which providers have openings to receive patients on any given day and at any given time. Rather than providers needing to oversee and update multiple paid sites, CareAvailability is a full-scale resource for reporting, connecting, and searching. CareAvailability does not charge hospitals, physicians, health clinics, social workers or any health team for their services. Medicare Ratings are also included to support Patient Freedom of Choice.
CareAvailability serves to support families looking for care for a loved one in an already exhausting time. It provides the link between families, caregivers, and providers to search and coordinate action plans as soon as possible. Finding the right level of care can be a taxing experience, as many states have different terminology and specifications for different needs. The team at CareAvailability has taken extra steps to provide educational articles as well as links to state agencies to help families better understand Long Term Care and aging.
“The pandemic revealed the need to assist caregivers in finding openings for patients in real-time and in one place,” CareAvailability’s CEO, Amy Schmidt, says. Ms. Schmidt further explains, “We wanted to fine tune this process, by allowing providers to report their openings in real time and allow families and caregivers to easily sift through these options and connect immediately.” CareAvailability’s expansion to Georgia means an additional 4,450 providers are now listed in the database of resources. This includes more than: 290 assisted living communities, 370 skilled nursing facilities, 1,300 adult care homes, and over 2,500 home care, home health, and hospice agencies.
The site also provides detailed information about licensing and regulations to help families better navigate elder care issues. A few helpful resources are the articles on Navigating Assisted living, and insight about Nursing Homes.
