Bold City Heating & Air Has Fully Stocked Trucks For Emergency AC Repair
Bold City Heating & Air is prepared to help clients with air conditioning emergencies without delay.JACKSONVILLE, FL, USA, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bold City Heating & Air is excited to announce its trucks are now fully stocked with a full host of air conditioning parts and supplies. Its technicians are prepared to provide air conditioning repairs for its customers on the spot, providing emergency cooling repair services any time the company is needed.
Bold City Heating & Air recognizes the need for urgent repair service, especially in Jacksonville's hot summer and fall weather. That's why the company's team is committed to ensuring they can provide immediate repairs. The company is available to provide emergency repairs across Jacksonville, including:
• Sawgrass
• San Marco
• Southside
• Arlington
• Atlantic Beach
• Neptune Beach
• Jacksonville Beach
Discussing this development in the company's air conditioning repair services, Bold City Heating & Air president, Mirza Pilakovic, said, "Our trucks are fully stocked, so we can service our clients without making them wait for repairs in the Florida heat."
Pilakovic also points out the company's commitment to providing prompt and efficient service, saying, "We value our customers' time, so we want to provide them with fast AC repair so they can get back to their everyday lives."
Bold City Heating & Air believes in providing heating and cooling services that its clients can depend on. All air conditioning repairs provided by the company's technicians are backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee and Bold City Heating & Air promises to provide flat-rate pricing up front before work commences.
The company works with a variety of top air conditioning brands, including Carrier, and its technicians are certified by North American Technician Excellence, a nonprofit organization that certifies HVAC technicians and retests their skills and knowledge semi-annually. Furthermore, Bold City Heating & Air ensures all of its HVAC technicians are fully-certified, factory-trained, and cleared by criminal background checks.
In addition to air conditioning repairs, customers can contact Bold City Heating & Air for a variety of other services. That includes air conditioning maintenance and installation, WiFi thermostat installation, heating maintenance and repair, and duct cleaning. The company offers an array of in-house financing options to ensure its services are as accessible as possible to homeowners in Jacksonville and throughout its nearby areas. To schedule service or to learn more about the company's emergency air conditioning repair services, customers can reach out to Bold City Heating & Air directly through its website.
