Aqua Pennsylvania to Close Haverford Road for Utility Improvement in Lower Merion Township

King of Prussia, PA – Aqua Pennsylvania is planning to close Haverford Road between Manoa Road and Argyle Road in Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County, beginning Monday, September 12, for utility construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The closure will be in place Mondays through Fridays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM through Friday, March 31, 2023.





During the closure, motorists will be directed to use Manoa Road, Earlington Road, and Eagle Road/Wynnewood Road. Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone.





Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.





Aqua Pennsylvania will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.





Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.





For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin













MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797











