Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,318 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,499 in the last 365 days.

Reminder--Chester Hill Bridge Remains Closed

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is reminding area residents that the truss bridge on Presquisle Street (Route 2020) in Chester Hill remains closed. PennDOT is working closely with local officials to determine options for the future of the bridge.

Barricades and fencing are in place at the bridge and the sidewalks have been removed.  In the interest of public safety, no vehicle, bicycle, or pedestrian traffic is allowed on the bridge. PennDOT is reviewing additional measures to eliminate unlawful pedestrian usage. 
Drivers are reminded that an official detour around the closure is in place. The detour uses McGuirk Street, Walton Street (Route 53), and Water Street.  Drivers familiar with the area may choose to use alternate routes.  

The official pedestrian detour is the same as the one for motorized vehicles, using McGuirk Street, Walton Street (Route 53), and Water Street.

PennDOT thanks area drivers and pedestrians for their patience during this closure and detours. Please use caution on detour routes and obey posted speed limits and detours signs.

Motorists are encouraged to "Know Before They Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.
Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT:  Marla Fannin (814) 765-0423

# # #


You just read:

Reminder--Chester Hill Bridge Remains Closed

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.