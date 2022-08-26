Northbound Highland Park Bridge Ramp to Freeport Road Reconstruction Begins Next Week in Sharpsburg

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the long-term closure of the ramp from the northbound Highland Park Bridge to Freeport Road (Sharpsburg Exit) in Sharpsburg Borough, Allegheny County, will begin Monday, August 29 weather permitting.

Beginning at approximately 6 a.m. on Monday, the ramp from northbound Highland Park Bridge to Freeport Road (Sharpsburg Exit) will close to traffic around-the-clock through early February 2023. Crews will conduct reconstruction work, bridge rehabilitation, and drainage improvements on the ramp. Ramp traffic to Freeport Road will be detoured.

Posted Detour

Northbound Highland Park Bridge to Freeport Road (Sharpsburg Exit)

Continue on the Highland Park Bridge past the closed ramp

Take the ramp to northbound Route 28 toward Tarentum

Take the Fox Chapel/Waterworks Drive/Freeport Road off-ramp (Exit 8)

Bear right towards Waterworks Drive/Freeport Road

Turn right onto Freeport Road

Follow Freeport Road back to the Highland Park Bridge

End detour

The ramp to northbound Freeport Road (Aspinwall Exit) will remain open.

The ramp work is part of the $47.31 million improvement project that will address the existing bottleneck and congested traffic flow on Route 28 at the Highland Park Bridge interchange. The project, which started in late 2020, involves the reconstruction of Route 28 between North Canal Street/Kittanning Pike and Delafield Avenue, the establishment of two travel lanes in each direction through the interchange, and the reconstruction of acceleration and deceleration ramps. The project also features the reconstruction of ramps at the Highland Park Bridge/Freeport Road interchange, bridge and wall preservation work, roadway widening, sound barrier installation, and miscellaneous operational and safety improvements. Lane restrictions on Route 28 and long-term ramp closures will occur throughout the project which is expected to conclude in late 2023.

To help keep motorists informed as work progresses, PennDOT has created an email distribution list for Route 28 traffic advisories and construction updates.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Allegheny, Beaver, and Lawrence counties

Information about infrastructure in District 11, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D11Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

