Aqua Pennsylvania to Close Springfield Road for Utility Improvement in Marple and Springfield Townships

King of Prussia, PA – Aqua Pennsylvania is planning to close Springfield Road between Eagle Road and Old Sproul Road in Marple and Springfield townships, Delaware County, beginning Monday, September 12, for utility construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The closure will be in place Mondays through Fridays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM through Friday, October 28.


During the closure, motorists will be directed to use Eagle Road, Burmont Road, and U.S. 1 (Township Line Road/State Road). Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone.   


Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.


Aqua Pennsylvania will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit. 


Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 


For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.




MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797



# # #



