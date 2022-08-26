Aqua Pennsylvania to Close Springfield Road for Utility Improvement in Marple and Springfield Townships
King of Prussia, PA – Aqua Pennsylvania is planning to close Springfield Road between Eagle Road and Old Sproul Road in Marple and Springfield townships, Delaware County, beginning Monday, September 12, for utility construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The closure will be in place Mondays through Fridays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM through Friday, October 28.
During the closure, motorists will be directed to use Eagle Road, Burmont Road, and U.S. 1 (Township Line Road/State Road). Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone.
Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.
Aqua Pennsylvania will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.
MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797
# # #