PennDOT District 4 Road Report for Week of August 29 to September 2, 2022

08/26/2022 Dunmore, PA - Below you will find the road report for the week of August 29 – September 2, 2022. The first set of information is our short-term projects and standard of care maintenance projects. The second set of information is our long-term projects which will be updated as work within the project changes.

Baseball is back: Please note there will be traffic issues at Davis Street, I-81 and Montage Mountain Road, Moosic at the beginning and end of the games. There will be games on Tuesday, August 30 through Friday, September 2 starting at 6:35 PM. On Saturday, September 3rd, the game starts at 6:05 PM and on Sunday, September 4th the game starts at 1:05 PM. Home games will return on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

Please note: Work will depend on current weather conditions.



Special Events There will be traffic issues in downtown Scranton on Saturday, August 27 for the Electric City Classic from 5:00 AM to 9:00 PM. Streets closed are 100, 200, 300, and 400 blocks of Lackawanna Avenue and 100, 200, and 300 blocks of Wyoming Ave.



Short Term Projects Lackawanna County ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ State Route/Exit Township Closure/Restriction Work Dates Time I-81 NB and SB Exit 194 Lackawanna County Lane Restriction Pothole Patching 8/26-9/1 6:00 AM - 5:00 PM I-380 Lackawanna County Lane Restriction Sign Review 9/1-9/2 7:00 PM - 5:00 AM 11 Scranton, City Lane Restriction Litter Pickup 8/29-9/1 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 11 Lackawanna County Lane Restriction Joint Repair 8/29-9/2 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 107 Jermyn Borough Lane Restriction Patching and Cutting 8/30 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 307 Covington Township Lane Restriction Seal Coating 8/30-9/2 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 307 Clarks Summit Borough Lane Restriction Litter Pickup 9/2 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 1019 Carbondale City Lane Restriction Patching and Cutting 8/31-9/2 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 2013 Lackawanna County Lane Restriction Rock Protection 8/29-9/2 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 2017 Clifton Township Lane Restriction Seal Coating 8/29 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 3008 Taylor Borough Lane Restriction Seal Coating 8/29-9/2 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 6006 Carbondale City Lane Restriction Patching and Cutting 8/29 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 8027 Scranton, City Lane Restriction Side Dozing 8/29-8/30 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 8029 Scranton, City Lane Restriction Side Dozing 8/31 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 8031 Scranton, City Lane Restriction Side Dozing 9/1-9/2 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM Various Lackawanna County Lane Restriction Sign Repairs 8/29-8/31 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Luzerne County ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ State Route/Exit Township Closure/Restriction Work Dates Time I-81 Wilkes-Barre Township Lane Restriction Litter Pickup 8/29-8/30 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM I-81 Plains Township Lane Restriction Brushing 8/31-9/2 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM I-81 MM 156 to MM 158 Luzerne County Lane Restriction Concrete Deck Repairs 8/28-8/31 6:00 PM -6:00 AM 11 Dupont Borough Lane Restriction Bridge Repairs 8/29-9/1 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 29 Hanover Township Lane Restriction Sweeping 8/29-8/31 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 29 Hanover Township Lane Restriction Inlet Clean 8/31-9/2 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 29 Hanover Township Lane Restriction Seal Coating 9/1-9/2 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 239 Conyngham Township Lane Restriction Patching and Cutting 9/2 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 309 Kingston Borough Lane Restriction Brushing/Litter Pickup 8/29-9/2 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 437 Dennison Township Lane Restriction Bridge Repairs 8/29-9/1 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 940 Foster Township Lane Restriction Patch and Cutting 8/31-9/2 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 1030 Lake Township Lane Restriction Patching 9/1-9/2 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 1049 Harveys Lake Borough Lane Restriction Patching 8/29-8/31 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 1065 Lake Township Lane Restriction Patch and Cutting 9/1-9/2 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 2057 Foster Township Lane Restriction Shoulder Cutting 8/31-9/2 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 3007 Dorrance Township Lane Restriction Patching and Cutting 8/29-9/1 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 3015 Nescopeck Township Lane Restriction Patch and Cutting 8/29-8/30 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 3019 Foster Township Lane Restriction Ditch Cleaning 8/29 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 3044 Hazleton City Lane Restriction Ditch Cleaning 8/30 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 4024 Ross Township Lane Restriction Patch and Cutting 8/30-8/31 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 4026 Hunlock Township Lane Restriction Patching and Cutting 8/31 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 4029 Ross Township Lane Restriction Patching and Cutting 8/29-8/30 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM Various Luzerne County Lane Restriction Sign Repairs 8/29-8/31 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Pike County ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ State Route/Exit Township Closure/Restriction Work Dates Time 590 Lackawaxen Township Lane Restriction Oil and Chip 8/29-8/30 11:00 AM - 5:30 PM 1017 Westfall Township Lane Restriction Pipe Replacement 8/29-9/2 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 2011 Delaware Township Lane Restriction Shoulder Cutting 8/29 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 2017 Milford Township Lane Restriction Shoulder Cutting 8/30-9/2 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 4003 Lackawaxen Township Lane Restriction Bridge Repairs 8/29-9/2 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Susquehanna County ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ State Route/Exit Township Closure/Restriction Work Dates Time I-81 SB Mile Marker 206.6 to Mile Marker 206.2 Susquehanna County Lane Restriction Bridge Safety Inspection 8/29 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM I-81 SB Mile Marker 206.6 to Mile Marker 206.2 Susquehanna County Lane Restriction Bridge Safety Inspection 8/30 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM I-81 SB Mile Marker 206.6 to Mile Marker 206.2 Susquehanna County Lane Restriction Bridge Safety Inspection 8/31 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM I-81 NB Mile Marker 206.2 to Mile Marker 206.6 Susquehanna County Lane Restriction Bridge Safety Inspection 9/1 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM I-81 NB and SB Exit 206 Susquehanna County Lane Restriction Pothole Patching 8/26-9/1 6:00 AM - 5:00 PM 247 Forest City Borough Lane Restriction Seal Coating 9/1-9/2 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 547 Harford Township Lane Restriction Seal Coating 8/29 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 2061 Harford Township Lane Restriction Seal Coating 8/29-9/2 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 2061 Lenox Township Lane Restriction Seal Coating 9/1-9/2 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 2063 Lenox Township Lane Restriction Shoulder Cutting 8/29-8/31 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 2071 Forest City Borough Lane Restriction Seal Coating 8/31 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 2073 Harford Township Lane Restriction Seal Coating 8/30 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 4002 Franklin Township Lane Restriction Shoulder Cutting 8/29-8/30 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 4005 Silver Lake Township Lane Restriction Bridge Repairs 8/29-9/2 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 4006 Choconut Township Lane Restriction Patch/ Cutting and Spraying 8/29-8/31 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 4007 Bridgewater Township Lane Restriction Shoulder Cutting 8/31-9/2 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM Various Susquehanna County Lane Restriction Sign Repairs 08/29-9/2 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Wayne County ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ State Route/Exit Township Closure/Restriction Work Dates Time 006 Prompton Borough Lane Restriction Patching and Cutting 8/29-9/2 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 191 Dreher Township Lane Restriction Side Dozing 8.29-9/2 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 1001 Lebanon Township Lane Restriction Seal Coating 9/2 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 1002 Damascus Township Lane Restriction Seal Coating 8/29 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 1005 Berlin Township Lane Restriction Seal Coating 8/30-8/31 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 1010 Oregon Township Lane Restriction Seal Coating 9/1 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 1017 Damascus Township Lane Restriction Edge Patching 8/29-9/2 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 3030 Waymart Borough Lane Restriction Bridge Repairs 8/29-9/2 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM Various Wayne County Lane Restriction Sign Repairs 8/29-9/2 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Wyoming County ​ ​ ​ ​ ​

State Route/Exit Township Closure/Restriction Work Dates Time 6 Tunkhannock Township Lane Restriction Crack Sealing 8/29-9/2 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 6 Clinton Township Lane Restriction Patch and Spraying 8/29-9/2 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 29 Eaton Township Lane Restriction Bridge Repairs 8/29-9/2 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 2013 Falls Township Lane Restriction Pipe Replacement 9/1 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM 3006 Tunkhannock Township Lane Restriction Crack Sealing 8/29-9/2 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM Various Wyoming County Lane Restriction Mowing 8/29-9/2 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Long Term Projects State Route Exit/Mile Marker County(ies) Township Closure/Restriction Work Dates Time N/A ​ Lackawanna Clifton Township Closed A Lackawanna County owned bridge is closed indefinitely on Keystone Rd. in Clifton Township off State Route 435. The road has no outlet. Indefinitely ​ SR 307 ​ Lackawanna Roaring Brook Township Lane Restriction This project involves the full replacement of a culvert that crosses under a four-lane road, State Route 307 (Scranton Pocono Highway) over Green Run in Roaring Brook Township, Lackawanna County. Oct. 2022 ​ SR 6 Casey Highway ​ Lackawanna ​ Lane Restriction This is a concrete pavement and bridge structure preservation project. This project will address the aging concrete roadway pavement by replacing damaged and broken slabs where necessary while retrofitting existing slabs to give them stability, replace damaged missing pavement joints and the final surface will be diamond ground to make the most of ride quality. The bridge structures along the mainline and interchange ramps will receive preventative maintenance work to increase the service life and prevent future deterioration. The project will begin in 2022 and be completed in 2024. Currently there are two separate long term lane closures, three miles of the right lane on both east and westbound on SR 6 Casey Highway. A minimum of three miles section is to remain open between any work areas closed for contract work. A lane restriction is in place for oversize width traffic. 2024 ​ I-84 EB/WB ​ Lackawanna Roaring Brook Township Lane Restriction This project consists of milling and resurfacing of existing bituminous interstate roadways and ramps. Other work includes guiderail repairs, base repairs, joint repairs, temporary traffic control and pavement markings. Nov. 2023 ​ SR 107 ​ Lackawanna Scott Township Lane Restriction The project consists of improvements to SR 107, section 251 in Lackawanna County. The project includes a bridge rehabilitation on SR 107 (Heart Lake Road) between Interstate 81 and SR 1013 (Tompkinsville Road/Bell Mountain) in Scott Township, Lackawanna County. There is a lane restriction with traffic lights to control traffic. Oct. 2022 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM SR 307 ​ Lackawanna Roaring Brook Township Right Lane Closure The right lane is closed northbound on SR 307. Stone arch over Williams Creek end wall and parapet issues. TBD ​ SR 307 ​ Lackawanna Spring Brook Township Right Lane Restriction The right lane shoulder is closed on SR 307 due to a slide issue. TBD ​ I-84 EB/WB ​ Lackawanna/Wayne ​ Lane Restriction This project consists of milling and resurfacing of an existing bituminous interstate roadways and ramps. Other work includes guiderail repairs, base repairs, joint repairs, temporary traffic control and pavement markings. Contractor will have the right lane closed eastbound between MM 16.1 to 18.5 & westbound between MM 18.5 to 17.5 for paving. Contractor will also be paving the on and off ramps at exit 17 in the eastbound lane. The contractor will also be working on the substructure of the bridge at MM 13 westbound. Nov. 2022 6:30 AM-5:00 PM I-84 ​ Lackawanna/Wayne ​ Single Lane Closure Temporary bridge deck repair work, installation of I-84 EB bridge girders, floor beams, deck pans, overhang jacks, reinforcing steel, place deck and parapet concrete, construct I-84 EB bridge approach slabs, install drainage basins, form, and pour WB pier #2/pier #2 plinth. Construct I-84 EB Phase 2/2A median side pavement in preparation for stage 3 mainline traffic switch, perform railroad bridge steel repairs. The I-84 over Lackawanna Railroad/Roaring Brook and SR 435 Section 282 project includes the replacement of three bridge structures and associated roadway work on I-84 and SR 435. This is the Twin Bridge Project. TBD 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM I-81 ​ Lackawanna Scranton/Moosic Shoulder Restriction The district wide guide rail project will be installing guide rail at I-81 NB and SB from mile marker 187 to mile marker 199 in Lackawanna County for the next several weeks. Temporary lane closures will take place Sunday nights through Thursday nights from 7:00 PM to 6:00 PM. TBD 7:00 PM - 6:00 AM SR 4005 ​ Lackawanna Benton Township Closed The project consists of reconstruction and improvements of a certain section of SR 4005 Section 270 in Benton Township, Lackawanna County. The project scope of work consists of a bridge rehabilitation/superstructure replacement over the Norfolk Southern Railroad. A detour will be used to maintain traffic during the project Nov. 2022 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM SR 4023 ​ Lackawanna South Abington Township Closed The project consists of improvements to SR 4023, section 251, South Abington Township, Lackawanna County. The project will complete repairs to the bridge deck on SR 4023 (Scott Road) over Leggett's Creek in South Abington. Traffic control measures include a 3.78 miles detour using state roads.

Scott Road at the Griffin Reservoir is closed. There will be a posted detour in place. The closure will be in effect until mid-October. Reservoir Road and Griffin Pond Road will remain open. Nov. 2022 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM SR 8015 ​ Lackawanna Clarks Summit Shoulder Restriction This work consists of the structure rehabilitation of two state-owned culverts on SR 8015 Section D51. The shoulder will be closed all summer. Sept. 2022 ​ I-80/I-81 ​ Luzerne ​ Lane Restriction Concrete pavement preservation project on I-80 and I-81 in Luzerne County. The project will cover several miles on I-80 and I-81. The project will address distressed concrete roadway pavement by replacing damaged and broken slabs where necessary and diamond grinding for ride quality.

The lane closures will be temporary starting at the Luzerne /Columbia County line working towards SR 93 interchange. The contractor will be working Monday through Thursday into November 2022 doing concrete roadway patches. All lanes will be open at the end of each workday, and on weekends. Nov. 2022 7:00 PM - 6:00 AM I-81/115/309 ​ Luzerne ​ Lane Restriction For the rehabilitation and improvement of a certain section of state highways in Luzerne County, in various municipalities. Bridges are on I-81, SR 115, and SR 309 Cross Valley. Work will continue throughout the winter. TBD 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM SR 309/11/92 ​ Luzerne ​ Lane Restriction Resurfacing contract for 17 miles of roadway on Route 309 (North Cross Valley Expressway), Route 11 (Wyoming Avenue), Route 92 (Exeter Avenue), Route 2045 (South Main Road) and ADA ramp construction on Route 1009 (Market Street), Luzerne County. Project started the week of 8/2/21 and the contractor is working on SR 2045 (South Main Street). TBD 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM SR 3007 ​ Luzerne Slocum Township Closed State Route 3007 (Blue Ridge Trail) is closed from SR 2042 (Stairville Rd) to SR 3008 (Slocum Rd) in Slocum Township, Luzerne County for a culvert replacement. A detour is in place. Oct. 2022 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM SR 1025 ​ Luzerne Exeter Township Closed The project includes construction of a new box culvert on SR 1025 Schooley Road in Exeter Township. A detour is in place. Sept. 2022 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM SR 6 ​ Pike Milford Borough/Milford Township Open The project is on SR 6 Section 475 located in downtown Milford. The contractor has completed mainline paving and all lanes' restrictions have been lifted. The detour for the side streets also has been lifted. Work will continue at the downstream end of the arch culvert. TBD 7:00 AM-5:00 PM SR 390 ​ Pike Palmyra Township Lane Restriction The project includes replacing the bridge on SR 390 around Fairview Lake. Traffic will be reduced to one lane with traffic lights installed. May 2023 7:00 AM -5:00 PM SR 1012 ​ Pike Lackawaxen Township Shoulder Restriction The shoulder was washed-out and pavement edge failed. The work is in the design stage. TBD ​ SR 2002 ​ Pike Dingman Township Closed This is a slope failure reconstruction project along SR 2002 (Wilson Hill Road), which is in the Delaware Water Gap Recreation Area. The proposed work includes the installation of a retaining wall, roadway reconstruction in the eastbound lane, minor roadway work in the opposite lane, guiderail, drainage, and pavement markings. A detour is in place. The project is currently on hold. Oct. 2022 7:00 AM -5:00 PM I-84 Mile Marker 17-26 Pike/Wayne Green, Palmyra, Sterling Single Lane Closure The project consists of the reconstruction of Interstate I-84. The project length is approx. 8 miles. I-84 will be under a long-term restriction from mile marker 17 to 26, EB and WB. Westbound traffic will cross over in a single lane pattern onto the Eastbound lanes. Traffic will be single lane from mile marker 21.5 to 26.0. There will be long-term single lane closures on I-84 EB and WB between Exits 20 (Greentown / Wallenpaupack) and 26 (Promised Land/Tafton) (mile markers 21.5 to 26). The interstate will be down to single lane traffic in each direction on the EB lanes while we close and reconstruct the WB lanes.

The westbound rest area on Interstate 84 will be closed for the season. This will be located around mile marker 25.7.

Traffic is currently bi-directional on the eastbound lanes separated by concrete barriers from mile marker 21.7 to 26. West bound lanes are closed for reconstruction for 4 miles of roadway, one bridge structure over Shinny Mountain Road and the on and off ramps for the westbound rest area. This will remain until the end of November 2022. 2022 - 2023 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM I-84 EB/WB Mile Marker 43-46 Pike ​ Lane Closure Shoulder upgrades/crossover construction on I-84 from mile marker 43 to mile marker 46. There will be temporary singe lane closures on both east and westbound. There is a permanent lane closure 24/7. Nov. 2022 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM SR 171 ​ Susquehanna Oakland Borough Lane Restrictions The project will construct a retaining wall to repair a slope failure. Traffic will be maintained utilizing half width construction with temporary signals. Nov. 2022 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM SR 3029 ​ Susquehanna Jessup Township Lane Restriction The project consists of a full concrete bridge replacement over the East Branch of the Wyalusing Creek on SR 3029 in Jessup Township. The work includes a closed lane of traffic with temporary signals. Oct. 2022 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM SR 706 ​ Susquehanna Rush Township Lane Restrictions with Temporary Traffic Signals SR 706 section 501 in Rush Township there will be single lane restrictions with temporary traffic signals. The work involves complete demolition and new half width construction of three structures. Three bridges under construction will be at the nearest intersection of SR 706 and Gage Road, SR 706 and Bomboy Road and SR 706 and Devine Road. All 3 sites will have widened roadways, shoulders, new paved approaches, guiderail, and road markings when completed. Sept. 2022 7:00 AM - 5:00 PM SR 1006 ​ Wayne Damascus/Berlin Township Closed SR 1006 (Peggy Runway Road) is closed. The area affected is between the intersection of SR 652 & SR 1006 at Segment 0060/2808 in Damascus Twp. to the intersection of SR 1006 and Cortez road Segment 0050/2074 in Berlin Twp. Nov. 2022 ​ SR 1002 ​ Wayne Milanville Closed Skinners Falls bridge is closed until further notice. A PEL Study is being completed. TBD N/A SR 92 ​ Wyoming Falls Township Lane Restriction There will be stone arch culvert rehabilitation on State Route 92, Section 750, over a tributary to the Susquehanna River, in Falls Township, Wyoming County. The contractor will restabilize the existing floor by encapsulating the timbers in concrete and reconstruct the existing up stream headwall and wing walls. The structure is shared between the state and the railroad company, only the state's half will be included in the project. There will be one lane work zone with a width restriction for the improvement. It will be controlled by temporary traffic signals and concrete barrier. Stage two traffic control is now in place. Oct. 2022 ​ SR 87 ​ Wyoming Colley Township, Sullivan County and North Branch in Wyoming County Lane Restriction This project consists of the roadway reconstruction along SR 0087 in Colley Township, Sullivan County and North Branch Township, Wyoming County. The project will be constructed in two stages. The first stage will consist of short-term operations to install the bypass channels and begin side slope earth work. The second stage will be done under detour during the summer months, where the remainder of the earthwork, roadway improvements and safety upgrades will be completed. Sept. 2022 ​ SR 11, SR 858, SR 1031, and SR 87 ​ Susquehanna and Wyoming Counties ​ Lane Restriction This project is for the resurfacing of approximately 13.9 miles of existing roadway on the following state routes in Susquehanna and Wyoming Counties. SR 11, SR 858, SR 1031, and SR 87. TBD ​

