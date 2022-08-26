Route 4019 Mt. Royal Boulevard Utility Work Begins Monday in Hampton Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing gas line replacement work on Route 4019 (Mt. Royal Boulevard) in Hampton Township, Allegheny County will begin Monday, August 29 weather permitting.

Lane restrictions will occur on Mt. Royal Boulevard at the intersection with Royalview Road from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays through late October. Flaggers will assist motorists through the intersection.

Crews from Peoples Gas will conduct gas line replacement work.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For further information contact Robert Layhew at 724-444-3231.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

