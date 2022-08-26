Overnight Line Painting Operations Continue Sunday Night in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is advising motorists that overnight line painting operations on various roadways in Allegheny County will continue Sunday night, August 28 weather permitting.

Work to repaint lines will occur from 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly through Friday morning, September 2 in the following locations:

Route 28 between the Millvale (Exit 3) interchange and Anderson Street in the City of Pittsburgh

Interstate 376 (Parkway West) between the Fort Pitt Tunnel and Interstate 79

Route 837 between the Rankin Bridge and Homestead Grays Bridge in various municipalities

Route 837 between Becks Run Road and Route 885 in Baldwin Borough

Route 837 at the intersection with Whitaker Way in Munhall Borough

Route 3123 (Parkway Center Drive) in Green Tree Borough

Route 3062 (Mansfield Avenue) in Green Tree Borough

Route 121 (Poplar Street) in Green Tree Borough

Route 19 between the City of Pittsburgh and Gilkinson Road in various municipalites

Route 3044 (Castle Shannon Boulevard) in the Municipality of Mt. Lebanon

Route 3042 (Mt. Lebanon Boulevard) in the Municipality of Mt. Lebanon and Castle Shannon Borough

Route 3037 (Scott Road/Castle Shannon Boulevard) in the Municipality of Mt. Lebanon and Castle Shannon Borough

Route 3119 (McFarland Road) in Dormont Borough

Route 3069 (West Liberty Avenue/Washington Road) in various municipalities

Route 3038 (Connor Road) in the Municipality of Mt. Lebanon

Route 88 in various municipalities

Roadway line painting is an important part of PennDOT’s highway safety initiatives. Paint lines provide direction, delineation, and guidance to motorists.

Motorists who accidentally get paint on their vehicles should immediately wash the paint off with a high-pressure water stream and detergent. Generally, PennDOT is not responsible for paint on vehicles.

Motorists should use caution and be aware of changing traffic patterns when driving through the area.

Visit 511pa.com or call 511 from any phone to check traffic conditions on major roadways before traveling.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

