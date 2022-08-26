Caruso Homes Reveals New Townhouse Community in Wendell, NC

Caruso Homes announces the opening of their newest townhome community in Wendell, NC; The Parc Townes at Wendell.

Caruso Homes, a leading community homebuilder, announces the opening of their newest townhome community in Wendell, NC; The Parc Townes at Wendell. This highly anticipated development offers buyers an opportunity to own a brand new townhome in an up and coming location.

Featuring innovative and flexible floor plans, as well as all the amenities and conveniences today's families desire, Parc Townes is sure to sell quickly.

"We are so excited to unveil our newest community in Raleigh," said Christy Beck, Caruso Homes' North Carolina Division Manager. "We believe in delivering homes with unbeatable value, and Parc Townes is no exception. Our team has worked tirelessly to create a development that meets the modern needs of homeowners."

The townhouse community includes 2 floor plans that can be personalized to suit each homebuyer's individual needs. The Pamlico plan, at nearly 2,800 square feet, is the more spacious, featuring a 2-car garage, up to 3 bedrooms and unique options such as a sunroom and spa bath. The Linville doesn't sacrifice on space either, offering a 1-car garage, up to 3 bedrooms and nearly 2,200 square feet. Both plans feature desirable standard features and optional upgrades.

"We know that homebuyers are looking for quality construction, modern finishes, and lots of personalization," said Beck. "Our team has gone above and beyond to deliver on all of those fronts."

In addition to the luxury floor plans, Caruso Homes is also providing residents with a location that can't be beat. The community is adjacent to the Wendell Country Club Golf Course, providing homeowners with wooded privacy and views of the golf course.

Commuting to work around the Triangle is a breeze with easy access to I-87. And, buyers will love the convenience of living just 1.5 miles from Wendell's charming downtown area and 3 miles to the new Treelight Square which will offer a brand new Publix grocery and upscale retail and restaurants. Just up the street, the new, cutting-edge Wake Technical Community College campus is scheduled to open in 2023.

"We are confident that homebuyers will fall in love with this community," said Beck. "It's been such a pleasure to watch it come to life, and we can't wait for families to move in and start making memories."

The 3-story townhomes start in the mid $300s, making them an affordable option for homebuyers in the Raleigh area.

The community is now open for sales, with the first homes expected to be complete in Spring 2023. Those interested in learning more about The Parc Townes at Wendell can join the VIP list at https://www.carusohomes.com/new-homes/nc/raleigh-durham/ or by contacting a New Home Consultant at (919) 213-7778.

