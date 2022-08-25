Cheesemakers expand in Wisconsin

There are two new cheesemaking expansions in Wisconsin, worth a combined $86.1 million. Masters Gallery Foods began a $60 million expansion of its cheese-packaging and -distribution facility in Oostburg, Wisconsin. And the Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery opened a $26.1-million creamery and store in Menomonie, Wisconsin.

Performance-based state tax credits played a role in making the projects possible. The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation will support the Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery project by providing as much as $500,000 in state tax credits. That’s contingent on meeting targets for job creation and capital investment.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation is providing as much as $1.5 million in tax credits to Masters Gallery Foods. That expansion is projected to create 105 new jobs paying an average of more than $23 per hour.

