Canadian Man Collapses and Dies While Hiking Mount Washington

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Levi Frye

(603) 788-4850

August 26, 2022

Sargent’s Purchase, NH – On Thursday, August 25, 2022 at approximately 3:40 p.m., NH Fish and Game was notified of a man receiving CPR on the summit of Mount Washington. Due to the patient’s location at the time of the incident, he was transported to the base of the Mt. Washington Auto Road by State Parks personnel to meet up with the Gorham Ambulance.

A Conservation Officer overheard the call on his radio and was in close proximity to the Auto Road, so he responded to assist medical personnel and the patient, whose identity has not yet been disclosed pending notification of family members. The only information provided is that the hiker is 46 years old and resides in Quebec, Canada.

The man had been on a day hike with his adult son. They had completed the Ammonoosuc Ravine Trail and reached the Lake of the Clouds Hut. Upon reaching the hut, the man began complaining of shortness of breath, but continued hiking slowly to the summit of Mt. Washington with his son.

Just feet from reaching the summit parking lot, adjacent to the Crawford Path Trail, he collapsed and his son rushed to his aid. State Park staff were alerted to the incident and rushed to help the hiker by deploying an AED and performing CPR. Additionally, two nurses and a doctor who were hiking that day came upon the scene and assisted by providing medical care and CPR while the man was transported down the Auto Road. At the base he was transferred to EMS personnel from Gorham Ambulance.

Unfortunately, despite all the life-saving efforts by multiple Good Samaritan hikers and State Park personnel, the hiker was pronounced deceased. No further information is available at this time.