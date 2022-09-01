Urban Value Corner Stores Opens Two New Locations in Texas
Urban Value is changing the way high-density communities think about convenienceDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Urban Value Corner Store is excited to announce the grand opening of two additional locations within The Riley and The Carolyn apartment communities. This new model of convenience store is popping up in cities across Texas, with the goal of providing customers with a convenient location within high-density apartment complexes for traditional convenience store items as well as healthier alternatives, pet food, and ready-to-go meals.
Urban Value Corner Stores are a great option for apartment complex owners looking to provide their tenants with convenient access to essential goods and services. These stores offer a wide variety of items, including groceries, household items, and personal care products, all at competitive prices. In addition, Urban Value Corner Stores product assortment is based on what the residents want and need within each community they serve. Adding Urban Value Corner Store has proven to improve tenant satisfaction and retention rates.
The company was founded with the goal of changing the way urban residents shop. The store brings convenience and quality as close to the doorstep as possible for the residents of The Riley and The Carolyn. The stores offer a quiet and clean place to shop for various food and beverages, including beer, wine, sodas, freshly brewed coffee, pastries, snacks, and healthy meals. The store also offers essential household items, OTC medications, pet snacks, toys, and local Texas-made products. By offering a convenient and affordable shopping option for urban residents, Urban Value Corner Store is positively impacting the community and increasing the quality of life for residents.
Founder and CEO Steve McKinley said, "The grand openings within the communities of "The Riley" and "The Carolyn" are terrific examples of how Urban Value Corner Store continues to build upon our mission of improving the living experience of the residents we serve. We are proud to be part of these great communities and look forward to working with the leasing teams and residents for many years."
Urban Value is a member of the Houston and Dallas Apartment Associations and the Texas Apartment Association.
For inquiries about placing an Urban Value Corner Store in your community, email info@urbanvaluestore.com or visit urbanvaluestore.com.
Steve McKinley
Urban Value Corner Store
email us here