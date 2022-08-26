Submit Release
Thermoplastic marking operation to begin in Northeast Wyoming

Sheridan, Wyo. –The Wyoming Department of Transportation and its contractor, Traffic Safety Services will be placing thermoplastic markings in various locations around northeast Wyoming.

Work is scheduled to begin on Monday, August 29 in Sheridan on I-90 at the Piney Creek Interchange.    

This mobile operation will move quickly beginning in Sheridan and moving east to Newcastle. Highways include portions of I-90 in Sheridan and Gillette, WYO 59, WYO 50, WYO 51, WYO 387 near Wright, US 14 and WYO 585 near Sundance, and US 85, US 16 and US 16 BUS near Newcastle. 

During the week of August 30 through September 6, the contractor will be performing these operations in Gillette on WYO 59 at night. These closures will likely run from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.  

The full extent of this project is scheduled to run from August 29 to September 12, weather permitting.

Thermoplastic striping is more durable than traditional striping especially in high-traffic areas and typically includes pedestrian crossings, turning arrows, and stop bars.

This will be a mobile work zone with slow-moving striping equipment. Motorists are encouraged to drive slowly and obey all traffic control.

WYDOT and its contractor ask motorists to stay alert throughout these work zones and time your trip accordingly. 

