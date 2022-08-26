Learn about prescribed fire at MDC online course and field day

Body

MINDENMINES, Mo. – When used in controlled, supervised conditions, fire can be a beneficial land management tool. However, it’s important to stress that prescribed fire involves planning and on-site management.

People interested in learning how to use fire as a management tool should register for a two-part controlled burn workshop being put on by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC). The field day portion of the workshop will be Sept. 10, but in order to take part in that, program participants must first complete the online portion of the class. A link to the online portion of the workshop will be given to people when they register. The online portion can be completed in two-four hours and is a mandatory prerequisite to the field day. Upon completing the online portion of the event, people will receive a certificate of completion which they must bring to the Sept. 10 demonstration burn.

The demonstration burn on Sept. 10 will be from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at MDC’s Shawnee Trail Conservation Area in Barton County. The address of the burn site is 1438 SW 50th Road, Mindenmines, MO 65769. During this part of the workshop, people will get hands-on experience on how to execute a prescribed burn for grassland management. Topics that will be covered by MDC Private Land Conservationist Meagan Duffee-Yates include equipment, burn line installation, safe weather parameters, ignition operations, and other aspects needed to conduct a safe and successful prescribed burn. Appropriate dress for the burn will be leather boots, leather gloves, cotton pants, cotton long-sleeve shirt, and safety glasses.

People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/186713

This event has a registration deadline of Sept. 2. To get more information about this event, call 417-682-3571 or e-mail Meagan.Duffee-Yates@mdc.mo.gov.