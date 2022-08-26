Fertility Center Raising Spirits and Funds in Its Fifth Annual Event to Help Infertile Patients Have a Family
Reproductive Science Center of the San Francisco Bay Area (RSC) celebrates patients and possibilities at this year’s California Corks with Cade eventSAN RAMON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Facing infertility is bad enough, but not having the funds to undergo treatments that can help you conceive may be even worse for the approximate 1 in 8 couples having trouble conceiving. For the fifth year in a row, the physicians and staff at RSC are doing something about it.
From 2018 through 2021 RSC has raised $130,264.25 through this event. With the expectation of 125+ visitors this year, RSC hopes to raise at least $25,000.
This year’s RSC Corks with Cade fundraiser will take place September 17 from 6-9 p.m. at Dante Robere Vineyards in Livermore, CA. This evening features winetasting, food trucks, a silent auction and a live DJ with all proceeds going to support the Tinina Q. Cade Foundation. The foundation’s grants assist families with the costs associated with fertility treatment or adoption.
Jenafer Ramirez was overjoyed when she and her husband, Robert, were awarded the Cade Foundation’s Family Building Grant in 2019. Along with the help of the experts at RSC, the couple became pregnant and welcomed their son, R.J., into the world on October 3, 2020.
“I was so overwhelmingly happy and completely fulfilled,” says Ramirez. “It was like the long, hard journey I had been on was finally over and I was given the best gift in the world.”
For more than 35 years, RSC has been helping individuals and couples of all genders achieve their dreams of having a family through assisted reproductive technologies. In that time, RSC has continually connected patients with financial resources to ease the burden of paying for infertility treatments. The Corks with Cade event helps tremendously.
“Cade Foundation was founded to support families. Events like this make that possible,” says Tinina Q. Cade Foundation CEO Camille Hammond. “We are honored to celebrate families overcoming infertility, and California Corks with Cade will make it possible for us to support more local families.”
RSC Case Manager DevRonne Houston will be honored as the 2022 Family Building Champion. Houston began her career at RSC as a medical assistant and has been with the clinic for 17 years.
Regular registration for the event ends on September 10. To purchase tickets, visit the Corks with Cade Eventbrite page at cacorks22.eventbrite.com.
Two tickets to the event will be raffled off on RSC’s Facebook page. Follow facebook.com/rscbayarea for instructions on how to enter.
For more information on the event, visit rscbayarea.com/events.
