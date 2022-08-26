Submit Release
Kickass for Pie The Sweetest Labor Day in LA Contest for Kids Who Love Pizza

Kids participate in creative drawing contest to win gift cards for LA's Best Pizza #kickassforpie #lovemom #kidslearn www.KickassforPie.com

Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and generates proceeds to make a positive impact. #staffingsolutions #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Kickass Christmas love to make a positive impact earn kickass gifts to enjoy or share with family and friends #kickasschristmas #recruitingforgood #teachkidsvalues www.KickassChristmas.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is sponsoring a creative drawing contest for talented kids; the 10 sweetest entries win gift cards for LA's Best Pizza.

Sweet kids use their talent for good to help mom and enjoy LA's Best Pizza Too!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals sweet jobs and is generating proceeds to make a positive impact; preparing kids for tomorrows' jobs.

Recruiting for Good is sponsoring A Sweet Day in LA contest for creative kids who love pizza and helping mom (not cook on Labor Day); Kickass for Pie.

Kids in elementary and kindergarten to submit a portrait of a police officer; the 10 most creative entries win a $25 gift card for a pizza.

According to Carlos Cymerman, Kickass Founder of Recruiting for Good "Kickass for Pie is inspired by Culver City Police Office Jaime Zuckerman and Creative Artist Ryan Ibrahimi."

How Parents Submit a Drawing?

Submit portrait of a police officer before September 1st, 2022.

This contest is only for kids in Elementary School and Kindergarten.

Parents take a picture of your kid’s drawing and email Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com (include kid's first name, and age). Winners announced at 5pm on Sept 1st, 2022.

About

5K to Kickass, are you a company that loves to support talented kids in the community? Do you know, Recruiting for Good does too. Simply retain our professional staffing team to help your company find a talented employee; and after we earn our finder's fee, we will share $5,000 to sponsor a kid in your community. Company chooses recipient. To learn more visit www.5KtoKickass.com

Kickass Christmas love to make a positive impact earn kickass gifts to enjoy or share with family and friends; then, participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to do it all. Refer a company hiring professional staff in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, or Information Technology; and earn a Kickass Christmas Gift Good for You and The World Too to learn more visit www.KickassChristmas.com #kickassforkids #kickasschristmas

Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency helping companies find and hire talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations for sweet jobs; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.

Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 20% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing girls for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Food & Beverage Industry, IT Industry


