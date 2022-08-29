RAIN RESEARCH GROUP PARTNERS WITH GRIST MILL EXCHANGE

The RAIN Research Group announces a new business partnership with Grist Mill Exchange LLC, to offer curated AI and defense data to government customers.

ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The RAIN Research Group is proud to announce a new business partnership with Grist Mill Exchange LLC, a disruptive data acquisition platform for National Security.

Norine MacDonald QC, the firm’s founding President: ‘Grist Mill Exchange offers a great opportunity for RAIN Research to present our curated data and analysis to the national security community. They represent the right match of long-standing government and industry expertise and the growing demand for commercially sourced data.’

Grist Mill Exchange’s Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Kristin Wood, expands on this new partnership: ‘Grist Mill Exchange is excited to partner with the RAIN Research Group, leveraging their specialised research and data analysis in the realm of AI and defense. Adding them to our list of data providers will make critical data and analytics available to our government customers.’

Grist Mill Exchange connects government agencies to hundreds of commercial data providers and allows customers to purchase the data they need under one contract, all at the speed and scale of mission.

With direct access to immense amounts of mission-ready data, and the elimination of procurement roadblocks, Grist Mill customers are well-positioned to respond to emerging global developments and thrive in today’s challenging environments.

Headquartered in Virginia, RAIN Research Group is an international research firm conducting specialised research and analysis in the defense and artificial intelligence sector.

RAIN DATA

RAIN’s Data Division offers a unique data mix in a specialised field. Peter Wilcox, Director of RAIN Data: ‘We look for both larger industrial and geopolitical trends and granular relationships which will allow us to extract new insights in market analysis and tech evolutions affecting the defense sector.’

George Howell, Director of RAIN+ Industry adds: ‘We help our customers keep track of the latest innovations, emerging companies and investments that drive research and development in this fast-growing sector.’

RAIN ETHICS

The RAIN Research Group includes a dedicated Ethics Division which stays ahead of the debate on the ethical implications of AI technology. RAIN’s 60 second videos and Primers outline the key issues. Jorrit Kamminga, the Director of RAIN+ Ethics: ‘In the sector of AI and defense, technological developments happen extremely fast, but at some point ethical principles and new regulation will need to catch up. When that moment comes, we want our clients to be ready.’

Norine MacDonald QC, the firm’s founding President: ‘With RAIN’s data and reports, we offer companies, venture capital firms, analysts and national security executives invaluable insights into the complex sector of AI and defense.’

RAIN Research Group currently has the following series of reports available.

THE RAIN 500: WHO’S WHO in AI AND DEFENSE IN THE US

The RAIN 500 report maps and analyses 500 individuals shaping the future of AI and defense in the US. Dr. Jorrit Kamminga, the report’s lead author: ‘We not only track the most influential individuals who are driving technological innovation in this sector, but also reveal the connections they have to each other and to the organisations involved.’

For free report extracts covering the media spotlight as well as ten influential women shaping the sector, click here.

MILITARISATION OF THE STRATOSPHERE: HIGH-ALTITUDE PLATFORMS AND ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

RAIN presents two series of reports providing in-depth analysis of the new defense frontier in the stratosphere: High-Altitude Platform Systems (HAPS) and High-Altitude Long-Endurance Systems (HALEs). Howell: ‘The high-altitude segment is highly complex but offers huge opportunities for suppliers, buyers and investors.’ Analyst Larein Zhang: ‘Through our metrics and mapping, we aim to make this important sector more accessible for those that want to engage with it.’

THE RAIN VC: A VENTURE CAPITAL + DEFENSE DIRECTORY

The RAIN VC is the first comprehensive report on venture capital’s involvement in the US defense sector. George Howell, the lead author: ‘Our report contains the detailed profiles of the 40 most influential VC firms in the defense space and the 150 most interesting VC-backed defense and dual-use companies these firms invest in.’

A free report extract covering the most influential leaders in VC + Defense is available here.

For more information on RAIN Research Group, please get in touch using hello@rainresearchgroup.ai.

For more information on Grist Mill Exchange please contact info@gristmillexchange.com.



