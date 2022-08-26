Compass Furnished Apartments Launches 2021 Compassion Report
The Impact of the Compass Cares ProgramQUINCY, MA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Compass Furnished Apartments, founders of the award-winning Compass Cares program, announced that they released their 2021 Compassion Report. Their annual compassion reports feature an overview of their Compass Cares program’s community impact including their donation program, apartment program, participating partner program, patient stories, and more.
Through their Compass Cares program, Compass Furnished Apartments helps patients and families traveling for medical reasons EVERY DAY and in EVERY WAY by providing comfortable accommodations convenient to hospitals, raising funds, sponsoring events, and securing in-kind donations for Compass Cares residents.
Since the start of the Compass Cares program in 2018, Compass Furnished Apartments has helped over 850 patients and families, by providing over 25,000 Compass Cares room nights. Compass Furnished Apartments has also donated over $100K to The Room to Heal Fund at Boston Children’s Hospital, over 400 furniture, and houseware items to Project Appalachia, and started a linen share program supporting Hospitality Homes and their guests.
“As our Compass Cares program solidified and grew, we knew we had to do more. We were committed to getting the word out. We had available apartments and there were people in need. Who better than us to help?,” said Chris Fleming, CEO of Compass Furnished Apartments.
Their private, comfortable, and convenient living spaces located near hospitals provide patients and families the security of having a place to rest their heads, cook a meal, and do laundry so they can focus on healing. Simple things like a hot shower and a full kitchen offer the comforts of home when they’re needed most.
“The apartment was like a cocoon where we were just coping and healing,” said the MacLaury family. “The extra space and sofa bed allowed for my husband and daughter, who we missed so much, to visit on the weekends. We were cozy, warm, and safe there.”
Through its participating partner program, Compass Furnished Apartments has been able to amplify its support of patients and families by providing comfort, love, and healing through thoughtful donations like worry eaters made by Lisa Rogers, a local artisan who generously donates her time, energy, and materials to create thoughtful therapeutic toys and accessories for children staying with Compass Furnished Apartments.
To learn more about Compass Furnished Apartments’ Compass Cares program and to view their 2021 Compassion Report, click here.
