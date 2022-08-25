RUSSIA, August 25 - The meeting was held on the sidelines of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting.

Mikhail Mishustin’s meeting with Akylbek Japarov, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic

Akylbek Japarov: Mr Mishustin, I am glad to welcome you on the shore of Lake Issyk-Kul. I am delighted to have this meeting with you and to be able to discuss our cooperation.

We have noted stable growth in the trade and economic links between our countries and our bilateral ties in general. According to our data, trade with Russia grew by almost 40 percent over the first six months of this year, to exceed $1.4 billion. Exports from Russia almost doubled.

I am satisfied to note that we have lifted all restrictions on passenger services between our countries, including flights, road and railway travel.

As a result, we have recorded a significant number of tourists from Russia this summer. For the first time, there are 14 direct flights per week between Russian cities and the Issyk-Kul Region.

We are pleased to see that people from the brotherly country of Russia choose our country for their holidays. The increased number of tourists and mutual trips strengthens our friendly relations and cooperation in the interests of our citizens living in Kyrgyzstan and Russia.

I am certain that this meeting will address the issues on the Kyrgyz-Russian agenda.

On behalf of the Government of Kyrgyzstan, allow me to thank Governor of the Ulyanovsk Region Alexei Russkikh who, after the recent road tragedy, provided all necessary assistance and help to the victims from Kyrgyzstan who are currently hospitalised.

Once again, welcome.

Mikhail Mishustin: Thank you, Mr Japarov.

Thank you so much for the traditionally warm welcome here, in this scenic place in Kyrgyzstan, on the shore of Lake Issyk-Kul, and for the brilliant organisation of the intergovernmental council meeting.

We value the partnership, the alliance and the brotherly relations with the Republic of Kyrgyzstan and are sincerely interested in expanding our cooperation across all areas.

You said that our trade and economic cooperation is making progress, despite the challenging circumstances. Our trade has grown 34 percent, to over $1.4 billion, as you said. Naturally, our common goal is to create the bilateral conditions required in order to achieve long-term strategic objectives in trade and the economy. The objective is to ensure a favourable climate for investment and businesses that will help more Kyrgyz companies enter the Russian market and help Russian companies to operate in the Kyrgyz Republic.

These issues are widely addressed by the Russian-Kyrgyz Intergovernmental Commission co-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk on Russia’s side. I am very grateful to you, Mr Japarov, for personally heading the intergovernmental commission. Of course, it is important to speed up the signing of our new economic cooperation programme for 2022–2026. The programme will facilitate further expansion of cooperation, higher turnover in trade, mutual investment and implementation of new projects.

There are many Russian companies operating in the Kyrgyz Republic that deal with energy, industrial production and digital technology. The investment projects that Russia has in the works will be fully implemented. We propose working together on new promising projects, including in car manufacturing, agriculture and transport infrastructure.

I also want to note the effective performance of our Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund. The fund provides investment for the realisation of over 3,200 projects worth over $440 million.

We are also developing humanitarian cooperation. More than 8,000 Kyrgyz students study in Russia, including 5,000 students funded by the federal budget. At the request of our Kyrgyz partners, we will increase this quota by 500 places for the next academic year.

Thank you for appreciating the Russian language. We plan to continue the successful practice of assigning Russian teachers to work in Kyrgyz schools.

We enjoy fruitful cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union. I want to thank you for presiding in the union and for your proactive stance across the entire EAEU. Thank you, Mr Japarov.