Conference: Small Business Growth via U.S. Korea Trade OpportunitiesSep08

StartSeptember 8, 2022 PSTAll day eventEndSeptember 8, 2022 PSTAll day event
Small to medium-sized business owners or entrepreneurs who already export to Korea and want to expand, or are interested in beginning to sell to the Korean market, are encouraged to attend.
Greater Seattle Partners in collaboration with the Washington State Department of Commerce, Port of Seattle and Coupang invites U.S. small businesses to this conference. Leadership from the U.S. Small Business Administration will give remarks at the event.
