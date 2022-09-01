Dan Prince, Founder and CEO of illumisoft, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview
Dan Prince, Founder and CEO of illumisoft, joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine
A mission-driven, custom software development company that makes healthcare better. What an amazing interview with an amazing entrepreneur! Dan Prince is a true leader in the space.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Dan Prince, Founder and CEO of illumisoft for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Dan Prince joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.
— Andy Jacob
ABOUT illumisoft
At illumisoft, creating software solutions that move the needle for the healthcare industry and the patients they serve is what makes us tick. There’s nowhere else we’d rather be than here, and it shows through the quality of service we provide. We may be biased, but we think it’s a big deal that we get to come to work every day bringing to life new ideas that positively impact the lives of millions. From HIPAA compliant secure messaging solutions to remote patient monitoring systems, we can build anything so long as it fulfills our hearts and stimulates our minds.
Dan Prince joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Dan Prince discusses the newest offerings of illumisoft, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Dan Prince joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Dan Prince was amazing. The success of illumisoft is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Dan Prince on the video series.
Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like illumisoft. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Dan Prince who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Dan Prince”.
ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINE
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.
