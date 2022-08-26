Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,302 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,984 in the last 365 days.

MDC offers pond management workshop Sept. 10 at Powell Gardens

Body

Kansas City, Mo. – Ponds can be managed to improve fishing and to reduce problems from nuisance aquatic vegetation. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will host a pond management workshop from 10 to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, at Powell Gardens. The botanical gardens are east of Kansas City and west of Warrensburg off U.S. 50 in Johnson County.

Trish Yasger, MDC fisheries management biologist, will provide information on managing fish populations and aquatic vegetation in ponds. Controlling nuisance aquatic plants will be among the topics covered. Pond owners can ask questions and get specific information about dealing with problems at their pond. Participants are also asked to bring plant samples or photographs of any plants causing problems in their pond. Biologists can identify the plants and recommend options for control. Participants will also learn about aquatic plant identification.

Some native aquatic plants are beneficial. But ponds can also become infested with non-native, invasive plant species that can harm fishing and aesthetics. Solutions are available.

The MDC workshop is free. But Powell Gardens does have a $10 admission fee. Participants are encouraged to tour the garden’s rich floral displays and scenic ponds before and after the workshop.

Registration is required. To register, visit the Powell Gardens webpage at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4qz.

For MDC’s online information about pond management, visit  https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZNa.

You just read:

MDC offers pond management workshop Sept. 10 at Powell Gardens

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.