Fab Glass and Mirror Now Offering Glass Mats
A Perfect Way to Add Astonishing Look Along With Solid Protection in Your WorkspaceDUBLIN, OHIO, USA, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fab Glass and Mirror, a name in the glass manufacturing industry that’s not need any introduction. Company has launched all-new glass mats that are readily available. According to the company’s officials, these mats are designed to keep the floors or carpets of homes and offices safe from any damage while enhancing the looks of the décor. According to their sales and marketing head, Mr. Michael Snyder “The idea behind launching glass mats was to help the majority protect their floors and carpets from any wear and tear without compromising that aesthetic appeal. These glass-made mats are perfect for all types of floors and are available in round, rectangular, and square shapes. They are easy to clean and are made from impact-resistant glass that can bear up to 1000 Lbs weight”.
Talking about the durability aspect of the glass mats, the spokesperson further added, “We’ve chosen the quality tempered glass for manufacturing these mats. They are tough in nature and highly impact resistant. This makes them ideal for using on any type of carpet or floor”.
Along with some other quality glass options, the glass mat is another addition to the brand’s product line-up. The quality and finishing of these mats are the main highlight here. With its smooth polished edges and 100% top-grade tempered glass, it protects your hardwood or ceramic tile floor from damage. The company also claims that these mats reduce the friction levels to ensure smooth and easy chair movements. There is a scratch-resistant layer on top that helps you move your chair around the mat with confidence. Customers can purchase the newly launched glass mats in different sizes. These mats come with 1/4” (6mm) thickness to provide maximum protection and enhanced looks to a variety of floor types.
Fab Glass and Mirror is a platform where buyers can find quality, durable, and an affordable glass of various types. Customers can order their favorite glass in different sizes, colors, textures, and finishing options. There is no better place than Fab Glass and Mirror for buying durable yet affordable glass mats. To find out more about Fab Glass and Mirror, sign up the newsletter or reach out directly through email Support@fabglassandmirror.com.
