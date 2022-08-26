Essential Tips for Transporting a Mobility Scooter

Let’s go over some mobility scooter styles and explain the best way to transport each one safely.

CASPER, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mobility scooters range from lightweight to heavy and moped-like. How to dismantle and transport the scooter depends on the weight, build, and configuration of the scooter. Lightweight ScootersLightweight scooters are the easiest to carry and transport. They are generally more minimalist in their design, with shorter ranges and a smaller battery pack. They are ideal for light shopping, airplane, train, and road trips, as they generally fit neatly into small spaces and are not heavy or bulky.A great example of this type of scooter is the Handy Scoot . The Handy Scoot is a lightweight, folding scooter with a basic design and a fold-down handle for easy storage. It has a 12-mile range and weighs only 42 lbs. Depending on the physical strength levels and personal stamina, it may still need some help folding and carrying this scooter. It's ok to get help folding or transporting even a little scooter, and be sure to practice folding, unfolding, and transporting this ride at home before setting out on a trip.Mid-Weight ScootersMost scooters are heavier and bulkier than the Handy Scoot. They're still easy to transport but require some assembly and work to make them fit into a car or SUV. The EWheels EW M-34 is a perfect example of this mobility scooter. It weighs 92 lbs and can be disassembled and folded up for more accessible transport. Simply unscrew the padded seat and the metal pole it rests on, and place these components in the vehicle first. Then fold down the steering mechanism, and set the lower half of the scooter into a trunk or a van.While relatively easy to take apart, these components will still require assistance lifting and storing in a vehicle. Bring a helper if it needs to lift the bulkier parts of this scooter into a car or SUV. Practice disassembling this item at home, and ensure that the components' weight is something it can handle. If not, simply bring help to get the EW M-34 in and out of a vehicle.Heavy ScooterWe have the heaviest mobility scooters. They require a pickup truck and a ramp to transport. The EWheels EW-72 is one of those vehicles. This scooter can not be lifted or carried by hand. To safely transport this scooter, it must ride via a sturdy and reliable ramp into the back of a pickup truck or a van and ride out again via the ramp.This is the heaviest category of scooters, but in a sense, it may be even more accessible to transport than a mid-weight scooter, as it can simply be ridden into a larger vehicle and does not need to be taken apart. Always make sure that the ramp use is safe and sturdy, and be sure to get help or use a spotter when loading up or unloading the EW-72.About the author:Trevor Fenner is the founder and owner of Mobility Paradise, a one-stop shop for mobility scooters, electric scooters, electric wheelchairs, wheelchairs, oxygen concentrators, lift chairs, saunas, steam showers, massage tables, exercise equipment, electric bikes, massage chairs, and bathtubs. Years ago, Trevor's grandma had an accident that made her dependent on a wheelchair; this forced Trevor and his family to put her into an elderly care facility. Since then, Trevor would visit her to take a walk around the neighborhood. Mobility Paradise was created because Trevor couldn't find an online store that offers a wide selection of mobility equipment and educational resources. What started as a business focusing on mobility scooters grew to include all kinds of mobility products.