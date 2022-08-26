Curly Hill Road, Taylorsville Road to Close for Construction Operations in Plumstead, Upper Makefield Townships

08/26/2022

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that Curly Hill Road and Taylorsville Road will be closed and detoured for construction operations in Plumstead and Upper Makefield townships, Bucks County.

Weather permitting, the work schedule and locations are:

Monday, August 29, and Tuesday, August 30, from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, a road closure is scheduled on Curly Hill Road at the Route 413 (Durham Road) Intersection in Plumstead Township, for mechanical patching operations. During the closure, motorists will be directed to use Potters Lane, Stump Road, and Route 413 (Durham Road); and

Monday, August 29, through Monday, September 12, weekdays from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, a moving road closure is scheduled on Taylorsville Road between Route 532 (Washington Crossing Road) and Route 32 (River Road) in Upper Makefield Township for base repair. During the moving closure, motorists will be directed to use Route 32 (River Road) and Mt. Eyre Road. Local access will be maintained up to the work zone.

Motorists are advised to allow more time for travel near the work areas because backups and slowdowns will occur along the detour routes.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

