Aqua Pennsylvania to Close Bath Street for Utility Improvement in Bristol Borough
King of Prussia, PA – Aqua Pennsylvania is planning to close Bath Street between U.S. 13 (Bristol Pike) and Old Route 13 in Bristol Borough, Bucks County, beginning Monday, September 12, for utility construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The closure will be in place Mondays through Fridays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM through Friday, April 14, 2023.
During the closure, motorists will be directed to use Old Route 13, Route 413 (Otter Street), and U.S. 13 (Bristol Pike). Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone.
Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.
Aqua Pennsylvania will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.
MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797
