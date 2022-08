PennDOT Notes Changes to High Friction Surface Application Schedule

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) updated drivers on its high friction surface application project impacting nine sites in Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean and Potter counties. High friction surface applications improve skid resistance and enhance safety for motorists at the application sites.

While crews apply the high friction surface treatments, drivers should expect to encounter flaggers in the roadway providing traffic control. PennDOT urges drivers to build extra travel time into their schedules as short delays are expected at the following locations Saturday, August 27, and Wednesday, August 31.

Route 255 at a bridge spanning Kersey Run near Byrnedale in Jay Township, Elk County, Saturday, August 27 .

. Route 555 at a bridge spanning Dents Run near Benezette Township, Elk County, Saturday, August 27.

Route 477 at a bridge spanning Fishing Creek in Loganton Borough, Clinton County, Wednesday, August 31.

The contractor expected to complete work on these bridges the week of August 22, but weather delayed their progress. The contractor completed work on a Route 3018 (Smokey Hollow Road) bridge spanning Tuscarora Creek near East Waterford in Tuscarora Township, Juniata County, Saturday, August 20. PennDOT originally announced that work for the week of August 29, but the contractor completed it earlier.

Due to the nature of high friction surface applications, all work on this project is strictly dependent on weather and cannot occur in the event of rain.

Overall work on the project includes applying high friction surface treatment, epoxy-based surface treatments and other miscellaneous construction at 17 sites in Centre, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean and Potter counties. RAM Construction Services of Michigan, Inc., of Livonia, MI, is the contractor for this $334,000 project. They completed work at eight of the sites during the 2021 construction season, and PennDOT anticipates they will complete the remaining applications by early September.

