Route 4038 Layton Tunnel and Bridge Scheduled to Reopen Next Week in Perry Township

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists that the Layton Tunnel and Bridge which carries Layton Road (Route 4038) over the Youghiogheny River in Perry Township, Fayette County is scheduled to reopen Monday, August 29.

Substructural work will continue from under the bridge through October. This work may require short-term flagging operations with alternating traffic.

Work is being performed by Allison Park Contractors, Inc. as part of a preservation project on the Layton Tunnel and Bridge.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

