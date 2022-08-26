Submit Release
Route 4038 Layton Tunnel and Bridge Scheduled to Reopen Next Week in Perry Township

Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists that the Layton Tunnel and Bridge which carries Layton Road (Route 4038) over the Youghiogheny River in Perry Township, Fayette County is scheduled to reopen Monday, August 29.

Substructural work will continue from under the bridge through October. This work may require short-term flagging operations with alternating traffic. 

Work is being performed by Allison Park Contractors, Inc. as part of a preservation project on the Layton Tunnel and Bridge.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Fayette, Greene, Washington, and Westmoreland counties at www.PennDOT.pa.gov/District12.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter or Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov 

# # #


