Kansas City Auto Show Returns to Bartle Hall September 8 - 11, 2022

The Electric Vehicle Experience will elevate this year's show

KANSAS CITY (PRWEB) August 26, 2022

The 2022 KC Auto Show is charged and ready to roll Thursday, September 8, through Sunday, September 11, at Bartle Hall in downtown Kansas City. Show hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and from 10 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

"After two years of a global pandemic and industry challenges, we're thrilled to welcome everyone back to the Kansas City Auto Show to experience the exciting technology and styling of the latest vehicles," said Marc McEver, 2022 Auto Show Chairman and Principal at Olathe Ford.

For nearly 100 years, the Kansas City Auto Show has been a popular event that draws car lovers, shoppers, and automobile enthusiasts throughout the Midwest. From Ford to Maserati, this year's show will feature the latest model cars, trucks, crossovers, SUVs, alternative fuel vehicles, hybrids, and exotics.

New this year is the Electric Vehicle Experience, a multi-branded indoor Electric Vehicle ride-along. Choose from four EV vehicles including the Ford F150 Lightning and Kia EV6 and take two thrilling trips around the indoor track. The EV Experience will be located indoors on the main floor of the Auto Show and is included in their daily ticket price. Participants must be 8+ years old and accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Feature Activities



Love classic cars? Kansas City Automotive Museum will be showcasing classic and vintage vehicles.

Looking for a furry family member? Adopt a pet at Subaru Loves Pets

Step outside and test drive your favorite Toyota, Volkswagen, or Ford.

Meet NASCAR favorite Bubba Wallace. Time to be announced soon.

Ticket Prices

$20 for adults, $8 for ages 8-12, free for kids seven and under. Visit kcautoshow.com to purchase adult tickets for only $15.

Parking

Patrons can park free at the Liberty Parking Lot in the West Bottoms and take a complimentary shuttle bus to and from Bartle Hall. The courtesy shuttle will drop you off and pick you up at the Auto Show's front door on 13th Street and return you to the Liberty Lot. View parking maps here.

About the Automobile Dealers Association of Kansas City

The Automobile Dealers Association of Kansas City, established in 1909, is the trade association of the more than 100 franchised new car dealerships in the metro area. Our dealers sell 70,000 new vehicles yearly and directly employ over 8,000 people, with another 5,000 jobs attributable to automotive retail. The tax revenue generated by the dealerships exceeds half a billion dollars. Since 2011, our Charitable Foundation has returned over $2 million to the community supporting dozens of worthy organizations. As essential businesses, new car automobile dealers are a significant economic engine throughout our greater Kansas City area. Visit us online at kcautoshow.com and follow us on Instagram @kcautoshow, on Facebook @kcautoshow, and Twitter @kcautoshow.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/kansas_city_auto_show_returns_to_bartle_hall_september_8_11_2022/prweb18865330.htm