CFO Jimmy Patronis Highlights Unclaimed Property Auction in Tampa

Today, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis highlighted the Florida Unclaimed Property Auction this weekend in Tampa, with the auction preview beginning today, August 26 at 9 AM EST and the auction beginning on Saturday, August 27 at 9 AM EST. The auction will be held live and in-person at the Holiday Inn Tampa Westshore Airport, 700 N Westshore Boulevard, Tampa, Florida 33609. For more information about the auction and items available, click here.