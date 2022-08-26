MDC to hold deer hunter open house at Big Buffalo Creek Conservation Area on Sept. 10

Body

Cole Camp, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will host an open house for deer hunters from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Big Buffalo Creek Conservation Area southeast of Cole Camp. During the open house, services roads normally closed to vehicle traffic will be open for use so hunters can scout and haul equipment such as tree stands to hunting sites. The purpose is to provide access for deer stand placement on the southwest parcel of the conservation area.

Hunters are asked to check in upon arrival at the area campground. MDC staff will be available to answer questions about the area and access during the open house. The hunting area the open house is serving is west of Highway FF and north of Big Buffalo Road.

For more information, contact Mark Miller, MDC conservation educator, at mark.miller@mdc.mo.gov, or call MDC’s Sedalia Office at 660-530-5500.