An Opportunity for First-year Educators: One-year Free Membership to ACTEM

The Association of Computer Technology Educators of Maine recently launched a membership opportunity for first year educators. ACTEM is a non-profit which supports Maine education professionals by providing professional development, bulk purchasing for software and technology, and professional learning networks/ At the recent annual summer board retreat, a new ACTEM membership level was discussed and created for first-year educators (teachers & administrators). The new First Year Educator level will be offered at no cost and will include all of the standard individual member benefits except for the opportunity to apply for Professional Development reimbursement.

The ACTEM board hopes that by offering this one-year FREE membership for our new educators, we will encourage them to…

See the benefits of belonging to a professional organization

Take advantage of the other ACTEM individual member benefits

Attend ACTEM conference to build a network of support (at discounted member rate)

Continue with this membership in future years

The First Year Educator membership includes these benefits:

ACTEM’s quarterly newsletter – The Connected Educator

Lunch at the quarterly business meeting at regional sites

Discounted registration fee on the ACTEM fall conference

Access to ACTEM’s

OverDrive eBook and audio book PD library

Discounts on software & other items available through our purchasing consortium (as permitted by the vendor).

Check out the What is ACTEM tri-fold brochure that explains more about ACTEM along with details of benefits for the different member levels. Please forward this information along to all first-year educators in your district.