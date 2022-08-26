Submit Release
Armstrong County Maintenance Activity for the Week of August 29

State Routes Local Road Names Municipalities Activity
4001 SR 4001 SH Perry Township Pipe Replacement
4002 QUEENSTOWN RD Perry Township Pipe Replacement
2066 DIME RD Parks Township Bridge Maintenance
1029 RIDGE RD Pine Township Drainage Cleaning & Repair
1030 RIDGE RD Pine Township Drainage Cleaning & Repair
1031 SR 1031 SH Pine Township Drainage Cleaning & Repair
4009 KITTANNING HOLLOW RD Bradys Bend Township Side dozing
4010 SR 4010 SH West Franklin Township Side dozing
8006 RAMP East Franklin Township Side dozing
1004 SR 1004 SH Madison Township Shoulder Cutting
1003 SR 1003 SH Madison Township Shoulder Cutting
1002 SR 1002 SH Madison Township Shoulder Cutting
2012 SILVIS HOLLOW RD Kittanning Township Slide Repair

For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Armstrong County Maintenance Office at (724)543-1811.


