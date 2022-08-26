Armstrong County Maintenance Activity for the Week of August 29
|State Routes
|Local Road Names
|Municipalities
|Activity
|4001
|SR 4001 SH
|Perry Township
|Pipe Replacement
|4002
|QUEENSTOWN RD
|Perry Township
|Pipe Replacement
|2066
|DIME RD
|Parks Township
|Bridge Maintenance
|1029
|RIDGE RD
|Pine Township
|Drainage Cleaning & Repair
|1030
|RIDGE RD
|Pine Township
|Drainage Cleaning & Repair
|1031
|SR 1031 SH
|Pine Township
|Drainage Cleaning & Repair
|4009
|KITTANNING HOLLOW RD
|Bradys Bend Township
|Side dozing
|4010
|SR 4010 SH
|West Franklin Township
|Side dozing
|8006
|RAMP
|East Franklin Township
|Side dozing
|1004
|SR 1004 SH
|Madison Township
|Shoulder Cutting
|1003
|SR 1003 SH
|Madison Township
|Shoulder Cutting
|1002
|SR 1002 SH
|Madison Township
|Shoulder Cutting
|2012
|SILVIS HOLLOW RD
|Kittanning Township
|Slide Repair
For more information about this maintenance schedule please contact the Armstrong County Maintenance Office at (724)543-1811.