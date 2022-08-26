PennDOT Updates Drivers Juniata, Mifflin County Resurfacing

Lewistown, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) issued an update today on a resurfacing project in Juniata and Mifflin Counties. During the week of August 29, drivers should anticipate work at the following locations.

In Juniata County, the contractor will install centerline rumble strips on Route 75 and paint the centerline and edge lines from Honey Grove to the Juniata/Perry county line. A daylight alternating traffic control pattern will be in place while crews complete this work. Drivers should expect to encounter flaggers in the roadway and short travel delays.

In Mifflin County, the contractor will complete the same work on Route 103 with the same traffic control. Crews will also install shoulder stabilization on Route 3019 (Newton Road/Wayne Street) near Newton Hamilton. Traffic control for shoulder stabilization will also consist of an alternating pattern controlled by flaggers. The contractor expects to complete this work in one day.

Other Juniata County roads seeing work this year are:

Route 1003 (Tennis Park Road) from Lost Creek toward Mountain Road

Route 850 (Middle Road/Liberty Valley Road) from the Route 75 intersection in Honey Grove to the Juniata/Perry county line.

2003 (Doe Run Road) from Main Street just outside of Port Royal to the Cedar Springs Road intersection near Adams Cemetery.

Other Mifflin County roads seeing work this year are:

4007 (Jacks Mountain Rd/Wills Rd) in Menno Township from the Menno/Oliver Township line to Route 655.

Overall work includes milling, placement of binder and wearing courses, final paving, guide rail updates, pavement markings, and miscellaneous construction. Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. of State College, PA, is the contractor on this project.

This work is part of a $4.4 million project to address improvements on more than 20 miles of roadway in Mifflin and Juniata counties. PennDOT anticipates completion in late September. All work is dependent on weather and works schedules.

PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution and not to follow trucks into the closed lane as they deliver material.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin 814-765-0423

