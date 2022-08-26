Special-Lite® Promotes Alex Esposito to Vice President of Product Engineering, Sales, and Marketing
SPECIAL-LITE, Inc., an industry leader in manufacturing custom commercial doors and frames, announces the promotion of Alex Esposito.DECATUR, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Decatur, Michigan — SPECIAL-LITE, Inc., an industry leader in manufacturing custom commercial doors and frames, today announces the promotion of Alex Esposito to Vice President of Product Engineering, Sales, and Marketing.
“Alex’s demonstrated track record at Special-Lite and the combination of his passion for customers and his well-rounded knowledge of product development, building codes, and industry standards, make him uniquely qualified for this role. I am excited to see his impact as he leads our product development, sales, and marketing efforts and contributes to our continued growth.”
Alex Esposito joined Special-Lite in June 2015 as an Engineer in Research and Development and has since taken on roles of increasing responsibility, serving as an Engineering Project Manager and most recently as the Director of Product Development and interim Director of Sales. Alex has made significant contributions to Special-Lite over his career to date to include securing expanded product ratings, leading the launch of several new products, developing key account relationships, supporting multiple customer focused efforts ranging from trade shows, providing technical and customer support on large orders, and working with our sales partners to provide education on rated products. Additionally, he has supported the manufacturing team with the selection and implementation of several new manufacturing processes.
Alex holds a Bachelor of Science and a Masters of Engineering in Civil Engineering from the University of Florida. He is also a licensed Professional Engineer in Michigan, Florida, and Texas.
About Special-Lite, Inc. Based in Decatur, Michigan, Special-Lite manufactures engineered architectural products at both Decatur and Benton Harbor Michigan. These products include doors and or complete entrance systems consisting of aluminum, all fiberglass and aluminum/fiberglass style doors. The broad offering includes flush, monumental or “stile and rail”, fiberglass simulated wood grain, and colonial doors, panels and framing for new construction and replacement installations in educational, commercial, institutional, industrial, and municipal applications. The company was founded in 1971 and pioneered the use of fiberglass reinforced polyester (FRP) material for door skins in the early 1980s. Today it remains one of the largest volume producers of FRP doors in the U.S. Special-Lite’s entrance products were the first to earn GREENGUARD Indoor Air Quality Certification, including the stringent GOLD certification formerly known as the Children & Schools Standard. The company’s website is www.special-lite.com
Denise DeVries
Special-Lite
+1 800-821-6531
denise_devries@special-lite.com
