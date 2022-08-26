Illuminating a Crucial Aspect of Contemporary Medicine - MarketsandMarkets Next-Gen Bioprocessing Virtual Conference
The length of time from medication development to large-scale manufacturing and the astronomical costs involved have long posed the biggest problems for the bioprocessing sector. Due to the exponential growth of technology over the last ten years, the biopharma ecosystem has been able to modify workflows and address these very issues.
The 6th ANNUAL MARKETSANDMARKETS NEXT-GEN BIOPROCESSING VIRTUAL CONFERENCE, scheduled for 3rd-4th November, 2022 in London, UK, will focus on discussions, case studies, and in-depth presentations on important industry topics like "Cell Culture & Bioproduction," "Downstream Processing & Continuous Biomanufacturing," and "Cell And Gene Therapy Analytics & Manufacturing."
The conference offers a rare chance for cross-discipline networking across many crucial sectors of the bioprocessing business with important decision makers including CEOs, CSOs, Head Investigators & Leading On Field Researchers in attendance virtually.
These 2 days will promote solutions to existing difficulties and shed light on technologies leading the charge as the future emerges before our very eyes after reflection on the lessons learned after the pandemic.
A SNIPPET OF THE TOPICS BEING DISCUSSED AT THE CONFERENCE:
CELL CULTURE & BIOPRODUCTION
• Protein synthesis and cell line development
• Bioprocess development strategies
• Process monitoring and control
DOWNSTREAM PROCESSING & CONTINUOUS BIOMANUFACTURING
• Enhancing protein purification
• Biomanufacturing 2030: The latest manufacturing shift
• Pharma 4.0 trends and new drug delivery strategies
CELL AND GENE THERAPY ANALYTICS & MANUFACTURING
• Emerging analytical methods & Quality Control
• AAV scale-up and manufacturing
• Navigating cell & gene therapy CMC and comparability
QUICK GLIMPSE OF OUR EXPERT SPEAKER PANEL
• Dimitrios A. Lamprou, Director - MSc Industrial Pharmaceutics, Queen's University Belfast
• Anthony Colenburg, Director of Quality, Adicet Bio, Inc
• John Maher, Chief Scientific Officer, Leucid Bio
• Ohad Karnieli, Founder and CEO, ADVA Biotechnology
• Paula Meleady, Associate Director, National Institute for Cellular Biotechnology
• Carmen Brenner, Director MSaT, Novadip
• Andrew Splevins, Senior Development Director, CMC, Evox Therapeutics Ltd
• John Maher, Scientific Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, Leucid Bio,
• Matt Davis, Director, Molecular Biology & Sequencing, Gritstone Oncology, Inc.
EXPLORE THE SPEAKER PANEL & 2-DAY AGENDA HERE!
REGISTER FOR THE VIRTUAL CONFERENCE TODAY!
“MarketsandMarkets™ is a revenue impact and advisory firm, providing quantified B2B research to over 10,000 clients worldwide.”
Ayush Kanitkar
MarketsandMarkets
+91 89759 85061
events@marketsandmarkets.com