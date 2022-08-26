Explore Hunting with Electric Bikes
Electric Bikes in the Woods
This sounds like a great idea. They are quiet, odorless, and can be a quick mode of transportation. As an avid hunter myself and considering my age, I am interested in this method. I don’t like to walk long distances just to get to my spot. The long walks are time-consuming and tiring, cutting my hunting time in half.
The pros of using an electric bike to aid in hunting are endless and beneficial. It can get to the tree stand or blind quicker. There is often less effort or energy spent when using an electric bike. Electric bikes are also quieter and more accessible to conceal than a 4-wheeler or side-by-side. Look at some of the most popular electric bikes used for hunting.
Hunter's Favorite Electric Bikes
While hunters prefer many models of electric bikes, we will look at the most popular ones. These have all been tried and tested by avid hunters in the woods as a reliable mode of transportation.
Rambo the Ryder
The Ryder is probably the most compact electric bike on the list. It has a beautifully smooth and sleek design. It has a top speed of 19mph, making it reasonably quick in the woods. Using disk brakes to stop it should be a smooth and gentle stop. It is reasonably priced and affordable for those on a budget.
The downside is that using it at full speed will only take about 10 hours or 35 miles. This makes it necessary to charge it more often than some bigger bikes. It is, however, preferred for its size and weight. Several hunters recommend this one when hunting on a budget for an electric bike.
Rambo Nomad
The Rambo Nomad is one of the performance bikes built by Rambo. It is made for all kinds of terrain. Like other Rambo-built bikes, it tops out at 19 mph and averages about 38 miles to a single charge. It can go uphill and across rugged terrain easily on The Nomad.
The Nomad has an 11-speed motor, disk brakes, and dual batteries. It has a mid-drive motor, which can help keep the bike balanced while it carries the hunting gear. The only downside to this bike is the dual battery only gets 3 extra miles for a higher price than others with the same specs.
Bikonit USA MD 750
Bikonit builds this bike, and it is a challenging and durable bike. This bike has a slower top speed but boasts 100 miles on one charge. This bike is built tough to handle all kinds of terrain and rides. It will surely be a crowd pleaser.
The downside to this bike is the 15 mph top speed. It also can be a bit more costly than some other models. A unique feature of this bike is that it has a USB charging port to charge electronic devices while away at camp or in the field. This bike has three riding modes, pedal assist, twist throttle, and manual pedaling.
The Wrap
When it is all said and done, the budget will significantly factor in using an electric bike for hunting. The three bikes we discussed are comparable in build and features, not in price. I recommend giving an electric bike a try in the woods; it will give the feet a break. Preferred by hunters, built by hunters, and used by hunters, it will find many models of electric bikes made for the woods.
