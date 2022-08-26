Tap Clinic Client, Screenshop, Acquired By Snap

Tap Clinic client, Screenshop, is acquired as part of Snapchat’s eCommerce push.

HALF MOON BAY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Screenshop is a dynamic, high-impact Tap Clinic client. Screenshop is an app which scans your photos to identify your desired style choices, then provides clothing recommendations based on those findings.

So, it was exciting news that Screenshop was recently acquired by Snapchat.

“Snapchat looked to incorporate Screenshop into its broader, AR-integrated eCommerce efforts, which have been gaining momentum of late,” explained Rich Lowenberg, CEO of Tap Clinic.

“This year, Snap announced the eCommerce push in the form of a new shopping recommendation feature that will mainly be accessible inside Memories, a section of Snapchat where users collect photos and videos to view later. Snapchat’s new Screenshop process will involve the app scanning the images saved to your Memories, in order to then highlight relevant products that may be of interest.”

Launched in 2017, Screenshop gained early traction after being recommended by Kim Kardashian in her Instagram posts. Kardashian had actually acted as an adviser on the UI in the early stages of the app, and it’s since gone on to integrate product recommendations from over 450 retail and brand partners, including Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Selfridges, and more.

“Now, Snapchat will add the tool into its shopping integrations,” said Lowenberg, “which has already seen Snap develop new Bitmoji fashion products to boost branding efforts, and AR try-on tools for make-up and shoes.”

Industry experts agree. Snapchat’s acquisition of the Tap Clinic creation that is Screenshop, is moving toward taking the next step. The development of its full-body tracking process for AR, Snapchat is already investigating new ways to help users virtually try-on more items of clothing, with a view to advancing online shopping options.

Lowenberg emphasized that the creation of Screenshop was just a recent example of Tap Clinic innovation. “When it comes to mobile app development, Tap Clinic builds apps to an extremely high degree of quality, with careful attention to clarity, simplicity, and robustness. We not only build beautiful apps in record time, to the highest standards in the industry,” he said, “but our world class engineering and design works FAST, handles all the technical work, and integrates with client teams where needed.

“It’s transparent processes with clear communication throughout.”

