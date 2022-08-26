Winnipeg's Gateway Kitchen + Bath ® Offers Free Consultations for New Build and Renovation Project

The industry leader in kitchen and bath new build or renovations in Winnipeg is offering no-cost consultations to clients.

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “It’s your dream. We just help make it happen,” said the enthusiastic and passionate Bryce Saunders, CEO of Winnipeg’s Gateway Kitchen + Bath®.

Call it a consultation, collaboration, or personalized wish-list brainstorming with the personable, skilled, and award-winning designers, engineers, and woodworking specialists, Winnipeg’s Gateway Kitchen + Bath ® now offers free consultations for kitchen and bathroom new builds and renovation projects.

The consultations identify the kitchen or bathroom wishes, wants, needs and options. “Our focus and commitment have always been to provide customers with transparent service, precise craftsmanship, and bold expertise in every custom renovation, so individuals can make their home a place of inspiration and beauty,” Saunders explained with pride. “We never approach our work with a one-size-fits-all approach!

“From custom kitchen and bathroom cabinets to bathroom tile design, every detail is a detail that matters, regardless of how miniscule it may seem,” he added. “With in-house interior designers, project managers, and expert craftsmen, we provide an all-encompassing menu of home improvement services. The secret is working WITH our customers to bring their style and personality to life.”

Saunders invites homeowners to bring as much as they want to the important consultation. “Bring your ideas, your Pinterest boards, your pictures, and your questions! Whatever you have in mind, we would love the opportunity and the privilege to partner with homeowners about kitchen and bath new build or reno projects. Designing and building is our passion, and we love nothing more than bringing exciting ideas to life.”

He highlights the respected Gateway Kitchen + Bath reputation and some uniquely special Gateway features, like the superb designers and specialists, the state-of-the-art equipment for on-site manufacturing, the on-site spray booth providing an endless selection of colours and finishes, and the lifetime warranty on all Gateway products.

“Following the consultations, and using industry-leading technology, we first bring a concept to life through cutting-edge 3D digital modeling, giving a realistic impression of the space and design, before the work begins,” he explained.

“Starting with the all-important consultation, our approach ensures complete peace of mind, allowing customers to know exactly what the result will be. Throughout each day, we work as partners with the project manager, making sure your kitchen or bath renovation is seamless, as planned and hassle-free.”

Whether it’s a chic and modern ambience or the comfort of traditional and classic atmosphere, the Gateway Kitchen + Bath team of expert interior designers provide free consultations to develop a master plan which enhances indoor spaces with special, personalized touches----and makes dreams come true.

For more information, please visit gatewaycabinets.com/about-us and gatewaycabinets.com/toolbox.

About Gateway Kitchen + Bath®

Gateway Kitchen + Bath is a second generation, local Winnipeg business with values rooted in the importance of family and home. We started building 40 years ago. Today, we build cabinets, we build spaces, and we build strong teams. We believe in, and work together toward, a culture of collaboration, integrity and accuracy, where fresh new ideas are encouraged and excellence is always the goal.

Woodwork is in our blood, and quality workmanship is standard for all of our products. We stand behind everything we do and strive to offer the best in customer service.

Your home should be your haven. We would count it a privilege if we could play a part in creating that for you.

