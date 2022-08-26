Buggyra aims to conquer another English circuit. Aliyyah Koloc and David Vršecký wiil start at legendary Silverstone
Aliyyah Koloc and David Vršecký will take part in GT4 class sports car races here as part of a big event, the Silverstone Classic.TALLINN, ESTONIA, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After Brands Hatch, the Buggyra ZM Racing team will head to another famous British circuit this weekend - the legendary Silverstone.
"In the prime plan, we had both sisters, Aliyyah and Yasmeen, going. Unfortunately, Yasmeen is still recovering from an injury from the Spa-Francorchamps race and is unable to go the full length of the race. That's why David Vršecký will start," said team boss Martin Koloc.
While Aliyyah was competing in the EuroNASCAR race in Kent, 100 km to the north-west, talented woman will sit in Mercedes-AMG GT4 class. Called the Masters GT4 Classic Silverstone Challenge, these cars will be one of a series of races held as part of one of Britain's biggest gatherings of sports and touring cars, past and present.
The start in Silverstone is not an end in itself, as Buggyra boss Martin Koloc explained: "All this year's racing with GT cars is preparation for the 2022-23 season. We are preparing all the riders to be able to compete in endurance 24h Series, which we want to ride the complete season. That's why every experience on a high-quality track, which Silverstone undoubtedly is, is valuable for us."
For Aliyyah Koloc and David Vršecký, who will drive the second Mercedes-AMG, this will be another new circuit "in the books ".
"Britain is the cradle of motorsport, so I'm glad that after Brands Hatch I can also try Silverstone. I am looking forward to it so much. This track has a unique atmosphere thanks to its history. After all, we will drive here only a few weeks after the Formula 1 Grand Prix was held here," said the young competitor from Buggyra, who experienced what typical British rainy weather looks like in the first tests. "Hopefully the forecast will come true and the track will be dry at the weekend."
"I've already raced in Britain, but fort the first time at Silverstone. I'm really looking forward to it, because it's a legendary circuit for me. And it's also great to return to GT4 car. We tested a lot on the simulator, so I believe I will get used to the circuit quickly. It's going to be a wonderful weekend and I'm really looking forward to it," said the two-time European truck race champion.
Aliyyah and David will not only face opponents in cars that the 18-year-old driver knows well from the battles in the French GT4 championship. The race regulations allow GT4 specials to start regardless of homologation. Thanks to this, practically all types that have taken to the race track since the introduction of this category in 2007 will be on display. The pair of pilots from the Buggyra ZM Racing team will meet, for example, Corvette C6, KTM X-Bow or Nissan 350Z on the track.
The GT4 class program begins at Silverstone with an unusual 27-minute qualifying session on Friday. There is always one half-hour race on Saturday and Sunday.
