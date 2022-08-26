DelphianLogic Wins 8 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards

DelphianLogic wins 8 awards at Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards 2022

DelphianLogic, has won three gold, three silver and two bronze awards for multiple categories at the 2022, HCM Excellence Awards

2022 has already proven to be an excellent year for us. I am deeply grateful to my team for working very hard to deliver excellence that makes us the smarter choice for our customers and partners.” — Saurabh Ganguli

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelphianLogic, a leader in innovative Learning Solutions, has won 8 coveted Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence awards along with their customers and partners at the 2022 chapter of the 29-year-old award program.

DelphianLogic’s win was announced on 18th August 2022. The winners are listed at https://excellenceawards.brandonhall.com/winners/

Given below is a snapshot of DelphianLogic’s winning entries:

Three Gold Awards

DelphianLogic won two gold awards under the Best Use of Games or Simulations for Learning and the Best Unique or Innovative Learning and Development Program category for the Hungry Birds learning solution with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, AG. Incorporating the ideas of experiential learning, Hungry Birds is a novel game-based learning solution designed by DelphianLogic for new hires at the product development division of the pharmaceutical company.

The third Gold award was won for the IPZ Reinsurance Pooling and Accounting Training (Foundation Program) under the Best Results of a Learning Program category with Zurich Insurance.

Three Silver Awards

Two of DelphianLogic’s silver awards were won for the Digital Marketing Academy solution along with the Schindler group, under the Best Advance in Creating a Learning Strategy and the Best Use of Blended Learning categories.

The third silver award falls under the Best Advance in Custom Content category for the Social Media Guidelines MicroLearning Series developed with Aliaxis Group- a global leader in the manufacturing and distributing advanced piping systems.

Two Bronze Awards

DelphianLogic also won two Bronze awards - for the Best Advance in Business Automation alongside Zurich Insurance for the MyAuthority application and the Best Advance in Managing a Remote Workforce with the Schindler Group for Digital Media Services (DMS) MediaScreen Rollout-in-a-Box. .

“2022 has already proven to be an excellent year for us, as we take one victory lap after another. We are expanding globally, and our clients are happier than ever with our work. We have once again proved our mettle as DelphianLogic received not one, not two, but eight awards in the Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards. I am deeply grateful to my team for working very hard to deliver excellence that makes us the smarter choice for our customers and partners. Because of our combined efforts, we have achieved this milestone, with more such awards to bag,” said Saurabh Ganguli, Founder & CEO of DelphianLogic.



“Excellence Award winners distinguish themselves through their growing understanding that all the functions of HCM are integrated and must work together to move businesses forward,” said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer Rachel Cooke, leader of the HCM Excellence Awards program.

“It is a pleasure to see more organizations collaborating across functions and getting more sophisticated and accomplished at delivering measurable benefit through ground-breaking HCM practices,” she said. “For example, it was inspiring to see how diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives are increasingly embedded into people and business strategies and cultures. We saw more alignment between HCM and business objectives than ever before.”

Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives based upon these criteria: fit the need, design of the program, functionality, innovation and overall measurable benefits.

Excellence Award winners are scheduled to be honoured at Brandon Hall Group’s HCM Excellence Conference, Jan. 31-Feb. 2, 2023, at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Florida. Select winners also will serve as presenters in breakout sessions, sharing their leading practices during the conference.

“Our award winners demonstrated the vision, agility and innovation needed to excel in the uncharted hybrid work environment,” said Brandon Hall Group Chief Executive Officer Mike Cooke. “We added and revised awards categories to ensure that we not only validate best HCM practices but also solicit and recognize next practices that set a high bar for everyone.”

About DelphianLogic

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest running awards program in Human Capital Management. As an independent HCM research and analyst firm they conduct studies in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management. These benchmark studies help organizations by providing strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results. Coupling the research studies with the best practice from the awards, Brandon Hall Group has helped more than 10,000 clients globally and more than 28 years of delivering world-class research and advisory. At the core of our offerings is a membership program that combines research, benchmarking and unlimited access to data and analysts. Membership enables executives and practitioners to make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, coalesced with analyst advisory services which aim to put the research into action in a way that is practical and efficient.