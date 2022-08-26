Probe CX, leading technology automation and customer experience organisation selects 6clicks as GRC vendor solution
6clicks: on a mission to protect consumers by providing a platform that helps businesses and advisors demonstrate compliance, improve cybersecurity and reimagine risk.
Anthony Stevens, CEO & Founder of 6clicks - market leading GRC software for businesses, advisors, MSPs and VARs
6clicks, industry leading GRC and cyber governance platform solution provider today announced having been selected by Probe CX, as their preferred GRC vendor.
We rely on technology to stay nimble while still focusing on our core , which is to 'do it better' every day for our customers. In that respect, our alignment with 6clicks was clear and compelling.”MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, August 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 6clicks, industry leading GRC and cyber governance platform solution provider today announced having been selected by Probe CX, as their preferred GRC vendor.
— David Buerckner
Probe CX, a market-leading digital transformation organisation that specialises in strategy, outsourcing, technology and automation, will leverage 6clicks to automate and streamline their risk and compliance processes globally.
With over 40 years industry experience, Probe CX operates in five strategic global locations including Australia, New Zealand, Philippines, US and India. The organisation's breadth of industry coverage extends from government, banking, finance, superannuation through to telecommunications, fast growth tech, retail, transport, travel and utilities. The organisation specialises in process simplification, user experience design, customer journey mapping, workforce optimisation, data analytics, customer sentiment analysis, digital deployment and automation.
David Buerckner, Head Of IT Security & Risk said, "At Probe CX, we are constantly assessing our approach to governance, risk and compliance to meet our evolving needs due to significant growth, market changes and the needs of our clients. We rely on technology and a cloud first approach to ensure we stay nimble and at the forefront of technology, while still focussing on our core business, which is to 'do it better' every day for our customers. In that respect, our alignment with 6clicks was clear and compelling. The platform is agile, user friendly and comprehensive in terms of us meeting our governance, risk and compliance needs in an effective and efficient manner."
Probe CX cites the three key value pillars of 6clicks including the extensive content library, Hailey AI technology and Hub and Spoke architecture, as the main reasons for selecting the platform. 6clicks AI technology, Hailey AI is strategically designed to help compliance professionals comply with multiple overlapping standards, and the content library boasts over 50,000 elements of standards, laws, regulations, templates, control sets, libraries, playbooks, methodologies, etc. The top it off, 6clicks Hub and Spoke model ensures centralized GRC management across multiple jurisdictions and/or business functions for operational cadence.
6clicks Chief Executive Officer Anthony Stevens, said, "We are extremely pleased that we are able to partner with Probe CX as the platform solution to manage their risk management and compliance program globally. Probe CX has a rich history with expansive industry coverage, and has a strong focus on technology, and we are looking forward to supporting the automation and implementation of their GRC program on the 6clicks platform'.
Recently, world-renowned GRC analyst Michael Rasmussen covered the unique 6clicks Hub & Spoke architecture, and its capability to streamline and accelerate deployment of GRC programs. More info here.
About Probe Group:
At Probe CX we develop solutions that serve the needs of businesses ready to embrace the future, focused on the delivery of exceptional customer experiences through our customer management, consulting and intelligent automation businesses. We synergise with clients to ensure greater potency and constantly balance productivity, quality and price. We blend the best ideas with world-leading technology to make it easier for our partners to connect with their customers.
Since opening our doors in 1979, we’ve grown to be one of Australia’s largest and most respected customer experience providers with 18,000-plus team members across five countries.
About 6clicks:
6Clicks platform is uniquely designed to streamline, automate and integrate our clients' Risk, Compliance & Governance program. The platform is user friendly & is deployed within days out of the box, with baked-in content and powered by Hailey, a breakthrough AI engine to automate common compliance tasks. It includes a massive content library and is integrated with over 4,000 apps. Learn more about the 6clicks features here.
For more information about 6clicks, please see the media kit here.
Michelle Torrey-Teunissen
6clicks
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other