The Prophet and the Warrior: A Fictional History of Moses and Joshua by Richard Grabmeier

The Prophet and the Warrior

Richard Grabmeier’s eye-opening historical fiction published by Authors Press will be at the 2022 Manila International Book Fair.

MANILA, PHILIPPINES , August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Published by Authors Press, Richard H. Grabmeier’s The Prophet and the Warrior: A Fictional History of Moses and Joshua will be gracing the 2022 Manila International Book Fair this coming September 15-18, 2022, as one of the featured books alongside some of the biggest

names and works in the literary industry. “The Prophet and the Warrior is a historical fiction that follows the biblical texts of the books of Moses as presented in the King James Bible. This novel enhances the various stories by adding dialogue and expanding the role of various characters.”

— The Prophet and the Warrior by Richard H. Grabmeier Driven by his own religious experience, Grabmeier read the Bible with a more critical heart and

put into heart and mind the subtleties and the “mays” and “what ifs” behind the Biblical texts. Contrary to other religious works centered around scrutinizing or analyzing Biblical scriptures, Grabmeier’s work occasionally diverges from the Biblical text when an alternative context seems more logical to the author. “Simple and succinct, the balance between dialogue, plot, and character development helps readers take stories they have likely come across numerous times in their lifetime and synthesize them in a way that is unquestionably thought-provoking.”

— Mihir Shah, The US Review of Books

Richard H. Grabmeier served as a military instructor and technical writer with the rank of Staff Sergeant in the late 1950s. His civilian career as a technical instructor and writer, heavy equipment supervisor, and equipment designer spanned thirty years. Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.

You can also check out the author and his work through his website; https://authorrichardgrabmeier.com/

The Prophet and the Warrior: A Fictional History of Moses and Joshua

Written by: Richard H. Grabmeier

Kindle

Hardcover

Paperback

