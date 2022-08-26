Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty Hosts A 2022 Summer Top Producers Event for their Associates
We are very proud of our Top Producers who have made a significant impact on our business so far this year, and we look forward to continued success for the remainder of the year”ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR) is excited to announce that they recently hosted their 2022 Summer Top Producers Happy Hour on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The event was a great success. The company celebrated its top agents each month from January to July based on total sales volume, commission income earned, and many other special categories. These included the top agents in terms of five stars endorsements and reviews from YHSGR clients and top agents in numbers of repeat business and referrals.
— Rudy L. Kusuma
In addition to celebrating these top performers at the happy hour event, the company gave each agent a personalized award acknowledging their specific achievements. Agents were also invited to bring a guest to the event to enjoy the delicious food and music provided by the house band.
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is proud of its hard-working agents and would like to congratulate all the agents who quantum leap their businesses and demonstrated their commitment to providing their clients with the best possible service. They are the backbone and foundation of this company, and they continue to drive its success through their hard work and dedication to excellence.
"We are very proud of our Top Producers who have made a significant impact on our business so far this year, and we look forward to continued success for the remainder of the year," says Rudy L. Kusuma, CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty. "Our Top Producers represent the best real estate agents in the industry, and we are proud to have so many amazing individuals representing our company. We look forward to hosting more events like this in the future to reward the hard work of all of our agents."
About YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY:
We are proud to be one of the fastest-growing real estate companies nationwide. If you're looking to buy or sell a home, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty is there for you every step of the way. You can count on knowledgeable agents with PERFORMANCE GUARANTEES that are ready to handle every situation, giving you the peace of mind that you made the perfect choice in a Real Estate Agent and Company!
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty and their agents know when you put others first, you will never be second!
It Is Our Mission, To Positively Impact The Lives of People, Through Second Mile Service, Innovative Systems, and Charitable Giving.
For more information about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, visit their website: www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com or call the office at 626-789-0159
