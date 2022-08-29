Arizona College of Nursing Names Dr. Mabel H. Smith Senior Vice President of Academics and Provost
Dr. Smith will be a tremendous asset to Arizona College of Nursing, and I look forward to working together to build a world-class nursing program."”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arizona College of Nursing is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Mable H. Smith, Ph.D., J.D., MN, NEA-BC, as Senior Vice President of Academics and Provost for Arizona College of Nursing. Dr. Smith will lead all aspects of academics, including curriculum development, content delivery, and faculty development. She will be a critical member of the Arizona College of Nursing leadership team.
— Nick Mansour, Executive Chairman
"I am thrilled to have Dr. Smith as a member of our leadership team," said Nick Mansour, Chairman of the Board, Arizona College of Nursing. "Dr. Smith has an impressive leadership career in healthcare and education. Her vision and experience will be a tremendous asset to Arizona College of Nursing, and I look forward to working together to build a world-class nursing program."
Most recently, Dr. Smith served as National Director of Nursing Operations for Arizona College of Nursing. Previously, Dr. Smith was the chief academic officer at South University, overseeing nursing programs at thirteen campuses. Prior to that, she was Dean of Nursing for Roseman University's Nevada and Utah campuses and was responsible for launching both locations. In addition to her vast experience as a bedside nurse and nursing faculty, she has also practiced law.
Dr. Smith proudly serves as a Colonel in the United States Air Force Reserve. In that capacity, she is an Individual Mobilization Augmentee (IMA) to the Surgeon General (S.G.) Chair, Air University. Dr. Smith has also led nursing services for the 413th Aeromedical Staging Squadron.
Dr. Smith holds a Juris Doctorate in Law and a Ph.D. in Higher Education Administration from Florida State University. She also has a Master of Nursing from Emory University and a BSN from Florida State University. Dr. Smith is a published author of several academic textbooks.
Melany Stroupe
Arizona College of Nursing
+1 602-300-1307
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn