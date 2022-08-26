The 2022 Manila International Book Fair presents Under Five Flags by Hackchan Rhee and Marta L Tullis

Under Five Flags

A Rigorous journey through 5 different governments makes it to the 2022 Manila Book Fair

MANILA, PHILIPPINES , August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ms. Snow Anderson will be presenting the book Under Five Flags on behalf of Mr. Hackchan Rhee and Ms. Marta Tullis at the Manila International Book Fair this September 15 – 18, 2022. The work is a compilation of true accounts of Rhee’s experiences after having gone through a variety of governments and political circumstances. It also serves as a wake-up call to the current generation to the behind-the-scenes of the events in Korea from the eyes of a person

who went through them.

“Through it all, he’s seen that people share not only the finer characteristics of humanity, but the dark undercurrents as well. Born in Pyongyang, Korea, before World War II, and eventually moving to the United States, Rhee has lived under the rule of Japan, Russia, North Korea, South Korea, and the United States. His experiences taught him the futility of socialism and the devastation that a ‘planned economy’ can have on a society.”

— Under Five Flags by Hackchan Rhee and Marta Tullis “Mr. Rhee takes us on a long tortuous PTSD journey with and without his parents from rigid Japanese schooling, military training as children — kamikaze preparation to working on Japanese Zeros; living with a Russian garrison, rise of North Korean Party, the war, his escape with his brother, and then being adopted by a US Army medical unit.”

— Reviewed by Hampton Brown Hackchan Rhee has been a US citizen for more than fifty-two years. His professional accomplishments include the design of commercial and aerospace items. On the other hand, Marta L. Tullis has had a long career as a configuration analyst in the aerospace industry. Upon retirement, she hopes to resume her ham-radio hobby. Both of them enjoyed many years of hiking throughout the Rocky Mountains.

Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.

