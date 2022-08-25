Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 4300 Block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, June 19, 2022, in the 4300 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 4:00 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

On Thursday, August 25, 2022, 39 year-old Michael Lee Smith, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.

