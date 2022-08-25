Closures and Detours Continue on Atherton Street Project

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is reminding the public that closures and detours on its Atherton Street (Route 3014) project in State College will continue through next week. The work zone stretches from Curtin Road to just north of Westerly Parkway. PennDOT anticipates the completion of this three-year project in the fall of 2024.

PennDOT expects to temporarily open Atherton Street before Saturday morning, August 27.

The week of Monday, August 29, through Tuesday, September 6, will see Atherton Street closed again in both directions between College Avenue and Beaver Avenue to continue sewer system upgrades. The Beaver Avenue intersection will remain open during this time. The closure will be in effect 'round the clock for the duration of the upgrades. It is possible that the contractor will work on Monday, September 5 (Labor Day). The Atherton Street (Downtown) Eastbound Detour and Atherton Street (Downtown) Westbound Detour will be in effect during this time.

Local vehicle detours are detailed below. Drivers of non-commercial vehicles familiar with the area may choose alternate routes if they wish.

Atherton Street (Downtown) Eastbound Detour: North Atherton Street to West College Avenue, West College Avenue to Buckhout Street, Buckhout Street to Beaver Avenue, Beaver Avenue to South Atherton Street;

Atherton Street (Downtown) Westbound Detour: South Atherton Street to Beaver Avenue, Beaver Avenue to High Street, High Street to East College Avenue, East College Avenue to North Atherton Street;

There will be various pedestrian detours implemented while the contractor performs this work. The primary crossing point during sewer upgrades will be at the intersections of Atherton Street and College Avenue and Atherton Street and Beaver Avenue. However, the detour routes will be fluid depending on where crews are working and may need to be adjusted. In some instances, the contractor may direct pedestrians that need to cross at College Avenue to do so at Beaver Avenue instead and vice versa. The contractor intends to place advanced signage in those instances.

Overall project work will include roadway reconstruction, drainage improvements that including pipes and inlets, water and sewer lines, concrete curbing, sidewalks and detectable warning surfaces, pavement markings, traffic signals and supports, and miscellaneous items.

Visit the Atherton Street project page at www.penndot.pa.gov/AthertonStreet. PennDOT will post regular updates to the project page week-to-week as work progresses. It will also post detour information as needed.

HRI, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $30.7 million job. PennDOT reminds drivers all work is weather and schedule dependent.

PennDOT reminds motorists that traffic may be stopped intermittently for short periods during work activities. Please use caution when traveling through the work zone and do not follow construction equipment into the closed lane. When approaching the work zone, use both lanes to the merge point to minimize traffic back-ups and shorten travel delays.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin 814-765-0423, Timothy Nebgen 814-765-0598

